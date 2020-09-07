45m ago

add bookmark

Malema vows to shut down Clicks for a week: 'They value money more than humanity'

Russel Molefe, Correspondent
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
EFF Treasurer-General Omphile Maotwe at Menlyn Mall in Pretoria during the shutdown of Clicks outlets.
EFF Treasurer-General Omphile Maotwe at Menlyn Mall in Pretoria during the shutdown of Clicks outlets.
Lee Warren, Gallo Images
  • EFF leader Julius Malema led his party's protest against Clicks in Polokwane on Monday.
  • In a video posted to Twitter, Malema could be seen locking the doors of a Clicks store.
  • Malema said his party did not accept Clicks' subsequent apology over its characterisation of black women's hair as "dry, damaged" in an advert.

EFF leader Julius Malema has vowed that party members will ensure that Clicks stores remain closed for the whole week over the controversial advert suggesting that black women's hair was inferior.

Clicks has found itself at the centre of a storm over an advert its chief executive labelled, "insensitive and offensive".

There was public outcry last week after the pharmaceutical and cosmetics retailer's website ran an advert in which the phrases "dull and damaged" and "frizzy and dull" were used over images black women, while the descriptions "normal" and "fine and flat" were used over two images of white women.

READ | Clicks advert row: Customers fume over depicting natural black hair as 'dry, damaged'

On Monday, Malema led a group of party supporters to Mall of the North in Polokwane, Limpopo, to demand the closure of the Clicks store. Their arrival caused panic and a number of other stores in the mall closed their doors for the better part of the day.

However, Malema said there was no need for the other stores to close as their target was Clicks. Other Clicks stores in other shopping complexes and the city centre were also forced also to close their doors.

He said:

We are here to say to Clicks peacefully that racism is violence and the only way to defeat violence is through violence.

"We are saying they must close the whole week because they value money more than humanity. They wanted to make money out of [sic] our expense," Malema said.

He said the rationale behind the demand for Clicks stores nationwide to remain close for the whole week was, “to make them to lose money".

ROLLING COVERAGE | EFF members protest at Clicks stores across the country

"Since you wanted to make money at our expense, we are going to make you lose money because you worship money more than humanity," he said.

After the storm erupted, the EFF demanded Clicks publicise the names of the directors and employees behind the advert, and that they be dismissed with immediate effect. Clicks did not comply with the demands, but issued an apology.

On Monday morning, Clicks Chief Executive Officer Vikesh Ramsunder said the employees involved in creation and publication of the advert had been suspended.

Malema said his party has rejected the apology since Clicks did not meet their demands.

"We are not going to accept any apology not accompanied by justice. We want someone to be held accountable," Malema said.

Related Links
Clicks workers 'unfortunate collateral' - EFF's Floyd Shivambu vows to protest the whole week
LIVE | Clicks 'strongly condemns violence' by EFF, SAHRC meeting with Clicks to investigate advert
PICS | Protesters use hammers to break down door of Alberton Clicks, set parts of store alight
Read more on:
clickseffjulius malemaprotests
Lottery
2 scoop R116k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
20% - 1326 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 314 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
54% - 3612 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
22% - 1442 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.74
(-0.76)
ZAR/GBP
22.05
(-0.20)
ZAR/EUR
19.79
(-0.64)
ZAR/AUD
12.19
(-0.75)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.80)
Gold
1928.89
(-0.27)
Silver
26.86
(+0.18)
Platinum
907.48
(+1.01)
Brent Crude
42.28
(0.00)
Palladium
2296.00
(+0.89)
All Share
54400.28
(+0.97)
Top 40
50185.43
(+0.94)
Financial 15
9507.22
(+0.33)
Industrial 25
72400.76
(+0.11)
Resource 10
55524.94
(+2.25)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

7h ago

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20251.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo