Malema vows to shut down Clicks for a week: 'They value money more than humanity'

EFF leader Julius Malema led his party's protest against Clicks in Polokwane on Monday.

In a video posted to Twitter, Malema could be seen locking the doors of a Clicks store.

Malema said his party did not accept Clicks' subsequent apology over its characterisation of black women's hair as "dry, damaged" in an advert.

EFF leader Julius Malema has vowed that party members will ensure that Clicks stores remain closed for the whole week over the controversial advert suggesting that black women's hair was inferior.

Clicks has found itself at the centre of a storm over an advert its chief executive labelled, "insensitive and offensive".

There was public outcry last week after the pharmaceutical and cosmetics retailer's website ran an advert in which the phrases "dull and damaged" and "frizzy and dull" were used over images black women, while the descriptions "normal" and "fine and flat" were used over two images of white women.

On Monday, Malema led a group of party supporters to Mall of the North in Polokwane, Limpopo, to demand the closure of the Clicks store. Their arrival caused panic and a number of other stores in the mall closed their doors for the better part of the day.

However, Malema said there was no need for the other stores to close as their target was Clicks. Other Clicks stores in other shopping complexes and the city centre were also forced also to close their doors.

He said:

We are here to say to Clicks peacefully that racism is violence and the only way to defeat violence is through violence.

"We are saying they must close the whole week because they value money more than humanity. They wanted to make money out of [sic] our expense," Malema said.

He said the rationale behind the demand for Clicks stores nationwide to remain close for the whole week was, “to make them to lose money".

"Since you wanted to make money at our expense, we are going to make you lose money because you worship money more than humanity," he said.

After the storm erupted, the EFF demanded Clicks publicise the names of the directors and employees behind the advert, and that they be dismissed with immediate effect. Clicks did not comply with the demands, but issued an apology.

On Monday morning, Clicks Chief Executive Officer Vikesh Ramsunder said the employees involved in creation and publication of the advert had been suspended.

Malema said his party has rejected the apology since Clicks did not meet their demands.

"We are not going to accept any apology not accompanied by justice. We want someone to be held accountable," Malema said.