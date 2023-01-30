42m ago

add bookmark

Malema's defence objects to admissibility of video evidence in gun case

accreditation
Johnnie Isaac
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
EFF leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman inside the East London Magistrate's Court.
EFF leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman inside the East London Magistrate's Court.
Johnnie Isaac
  • The gun case of EFF leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, resumed in the East London Magistrate's Court on Monday.
  • The EFF leader faces charges of the illegal possession of firearms, contravention of the Firearms Control Act, the illegal possession of ammunition and reckless endangerment to persons or property.
  • Malema stands accused of firing a rifle at the EFF's fifth anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.

The authenticity of video footage at the centre of the State's case against EFF leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, has been called into question by the defence. 

Malema and Snyman were charged for the contravention of the Firearms Control Act after the video emerged showing the EFF leader firing an automatic rifle at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London during the party's fifth birthday celebration in 2018.

Malema then handed the rifle to Snyman. 

The duo appeared in the East London Magistrate's Court for the continuation of the trial which was postponed in September last year due to the unavailability of Malema's senior counsel, advocate Laurence Hordes. 

There was a slight delay caused by the load shedding, which ended at 09:00, but the presiding magistrate, Twanet Olivier, said it took more time for the server to be switched on.

Prosecutor advocate Joel Ceaser intended to play the video before court and then called two State's witnesses whose evidence centred around the video.

READ | EFF cuts ties with IFP over power sharing in coalition municipalities

But Hordes and the senior counsel for Snyman, advocate Shane Matthews, both objected to the admissibility of the video as evidence.

They argued the State has not called the cameraperson, who captured the video footage, to testify, thus placing its authenticity into question.

Both defence counsels agreed the case could be dealt with through a trial-within-a-trial. 

EFF leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan
EFF leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman inside the East London Magistrate's Court.
News24 Johnnie Isaac

"There is no cameraman who has come and testified to court, that I took this video. There are various versions in social media concerning the incident.

"The State has an obligation to prove that a document or, in this instance, the video footage is authentic before it is used as evidence before your Lordship," Hordes argued.

Matthews said the person who captured the video should have been brought to testify and authenticate whether the video was indeed captured at the stadium, or whether it was tampered with after being captured.

He added during the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal, a video was captured three years prior which purported to show the floods. 

The State opposed the idea of a trial-within-a-trial, with Ceaser instead arguing for the admission of the video as is.

He said the State would call two more witnesses whose testimony was based on the video. 

Olivier adjourned the case while considering whether to grant the trial-within-a-trial.

It will resume at 12:30 on Tuesday due to scheduled load shedding.   

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effjulius malemaeast londoneastern capecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the possibility of having permanent Stage 2 or 3 load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'll take that over constant schedule changes
13% - 869 votes
Why are we normalising Eskom’s mess?
72% - 4770 votes
I've already found alternative ways of powering my home/business
15% - 1018 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.37
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
21.49
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
18.91
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.29
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Platinum
1,009.25
-0.4%
Palladium
1,633.50
-0.8%
Gold
1,928.78
-0.0%
Silver
23.71
+0.5%
Brent Crude
86.66
-0.9%
Top 40
74,344
-0.6%
All Share
80,325
-0.6%
Resource 10
77,934
+0.1%
Industrial 25
102,701
-1.1%
Financial 15
16,323
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Young SA crew makes history with podium finish in Cape2Rio race

9h ago

Young SA crew makes history with podium finish in Cape2Rio race
PICS | Cape Town library uses PlayStation, Xbox games to get children off the streets

28 Jan

PICS | Cape Town library uses PlayStation, Xbox games to get children off the streets
FEEL GOOD | The drive to succeed: Cape Town man drove taxis to fulfil his dream of...

28 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The drive to succeed: Cape Town man drove taxis to fulfil his dream of becoming a doctor
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo