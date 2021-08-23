Malema's rifle trial moved to next year as prosecutor recovers from Covid-19

Julius Malema's trial for the discharge of a firearm has been postponed to next year.

This as the prosecutor recovers from Covid-19, and no earlier date suiting all parties involved could be found.

Neither Malema nor his co-accused, bodyguard Adriaan Snyman, were present in court on Monday.

The firearm discharge trial of EFF leader Julius Malema scheduled to start in the East London Regional Court on Monday was postponed to next year as the prosecutor recovers from Covid-19.

Magistrate Twannett Olivier postponed the trial to 28 February.

No sooner dates suiting both the defence and the State could be found.

Malema faces charges of the unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and three counts of contravening the Firearms Control Act.

His co-accused Adriaan Snyman - a private security company owner and a member of Malema’s security team - faces one count of contravening the Firearms Control Act.

Neither Malema nor Snyman were present in court on Monday.

The charges stem from a 2018 incident where Malema was captured on camera using what appeared to be an automatic assault rifle during the EFF’s fifth birthday celebrations in Mdantsane.

The State charges that Snyman handed Malema the rifle.

The alleged incident, captured on camera, happened at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, East London.

NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said: "The prosecutor had contracted Covid-19 and recovered but there are still after effects [and] complications which require her to rest. The date for next year is the only date available for [all] parties involved."

