1h ago

add bookmark

Malema's week in court - a birthday cake, cartridge case and a curious resignation

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
EFF leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman in the East London Regional Court on 4 March 2022.
EFF leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman in the East London Regional Court on 4 March 2022.
Malibongwe Dayimani
  • The rifle trial of EFF leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman has been postponed to September. 
  • The week saw the red berets marking Malema's 41st birthday by taking a cake to court and singing for him.  
  • The trial has been postponed for further investigation.

EFF leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman finally stood trial this week in the East London Regional Court regarding a 2018 shooting incident at the EFF's fifth birthday celebration.

Four years after a criminal case was opened against the duo and following several delays, the trial started in controversial fashion on Monday with the urgent resignation of its prosecutor, advocate Elna Smit. 

This delayed the trial by a day as her replacement, advocate Joel Cesar, was given Monday, meant for the start of the trial, to speak to witnesses and bring himself up to speed with the case. 

Smit's sudden resignation related to fears of being branded a racist by Malema, News24 reported.

Sources told News24 that she decided to quit after the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) turned down her plea to recuse herself from the trial and be substituted by a prosecutor of colour. 

READ | Malema prosecutor said to have resigned over fears of being 'branded a racist'

She was scared that Malema and his party would label her a racist and the leader might even try to humiliate her in court.  

It is understood that Smit had told her bosses how a combative Malema dealt with AfriForum legal representative Mark Oppenheimer in the hate speech trial.  

The firebrand, who was fired by the ANC in 2012 for sowing division and bringing the party into disrepute, called Oppenheimer the weakest lawyer he had ever seen and insinuated that the trial was driven by racism. 

When contacted, the party's spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said Smit resigning out of fear of being identified as a racist was telling. 

Smit declined to respond to the EFF comment or to confirm why she quit.

The State called nine witnesses between Tuesday and Friday.

The most remarkable testimony came from Lieutenant-Colonel Mandisi Mgwadleka, chief forensic ballistic analyst at the police's forensic science laboratory.

READ | Empty cartridge case picked up by cleaning staff matches firearm allegedly used by Malema, court hears

Mgwadleka told the court on Thursday that a cartridge case picked up by staff cleaning the Sisa Dukashe stadium in in Mdantsane after the EFF's fifth birthday celebration on 28 July 2018, was discharged by the firearm that was alleged to have been used by Malema in the video that was widely shared on social media platforms.

This rebutted the defence by Malema's lawyer, Laurence Hodes, that the spent cartridge could have been planted there six months prior to the event taking place.

Mgwadleka also revealed that the automatic rifle was tampered with before it was handed over to the police. He observed that the breechblock had been changed.

Hodes had also put it to the State's seventh witness, Durban-based national compliance officer for the firearms division Lieutenant-Colonel David Johannes Jansen, that the gun could be a replica or air pistol firing blanks.

This, however, was rubbished by Jansen who said while he was no ballistic expert, there was a distinct difference in sound between an air gun and a real rifle.

READ MORE 'It was not a real gun' - Malema's lawyers attempt to punch holes in State's case

AfriForum, a complainant in the matter, told News24 that the NPA lacked will and interest to prosecute Malema - an allegation that it denied. 

On Thursday, Malema celebrated his 41st birthday in court as his lawyers battled it out. The red berets brought a cake to court and sang for him.

Malema faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and three counts of contravening the Firearms Control Act. 

Snyman faces one count of contravening the Firearms Control Act and failure to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to a person's property. Snyman is accused of handing Malema the rifle at the event while on stage.

They pleaded not guilty to all charges on Tuesday.

Magistrate Twannett Olivier postponed the case to the week of 5 to 9 September for further investigation.  

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effjulius malemaeast londoneastern capecourts
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
35% - 4217 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
65% - 7916 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.42
-1.5%
Rand - Pound
20.40
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
16.88
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.37
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Gold
1,970.41
0.0%
Silver
25.70
0.0%
Palladium
3,009.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,129.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
118.11
+6.5%
Top 40
68,358
-3.7%
All Share
74,734
-3.6%
Resource 10
87,052
-1.2%
Industrial 25
79,728
-6.3%
Financial 15
15,735
-4.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

1h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo