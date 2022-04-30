29m ago

Malesela Teffo allegedly assaulted female cop, failed to comply with warrant of arrest - police commissioner

Iavan Pijoos
  • National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola said advocate Malesela Teffo was previously arrested for allegedly assaulting a female officer and entering a police office in Gauteng, in contravention of a high court interdict prohibiting him from entering the building.
  • Masemola added Teffo failed to appear in court on several occasions. 
  • Teffo appeared in the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court on Friday and was granted R10 000 bail.

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola has shed light on the dramatic arrest of the defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, advocate Malesela Teffo.

Teffo was arrested at the Meyiwa trial in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday.

On Saturday, Masemola said Teffo was previously arrested for allegedly assaulting a female officer and entering a police office in Gauteng in contravention of a high court interdict prohibiting him from entering the building.

"After failing to appear before the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court on several occasions, including on 27 January, a warrant of arrest [J165] was issued and withheld.

"The case was remanded to 10 February. Advocate Teffo was again not in court, and bail was finally forfeited to the State. An instruction was then issued by the court for the warrant of arrest to be executed."

Masemola added Teffo was aware a warrant of arrest had been issued as he had contacted the investigating officer in this regard.  

"It is also worth noting that advocate Teffo has previously provided various residential addresses to secure his bail. These addresses were visited, but it was later discovered that he could not be traced as he no longer resided at the identified addresses.

"After being made aware that advocate Teffo was appearing in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, the investigating officer in the matter consulted the Director of Public Prosecutions [DPP].

"Following the advice of the DPP, the investigating officer would execute the warrant of arrest upon the adjournment of the matter so as not to disrupt the court proceedings in a separate matter, where the advocate is representing four of the five accused."


Masemola said the officers intended to execute the warrant of arrest outside the courtroom, but the "manner in which the events unfolded, made it challenging for the team".

"According to the investigating officer, as soon as the court adjourned, the investigating officer approached the advocate who was making his way towards the court door. It is important to highlight that after informing the advocate of the execution of the warrant of arrest and informing him of his rights, the advocate went back into the courtroom.

"The investigating officer then followed him back inside the courtroom in a bid to ensure that the latter complies with the contents of the warrant of arrest. Advocate Teffo did not co-operate with the investigating officer which warranted the call for the assistance of the Tactical Response Team [TRT] members who were already posted in the same court for escort duties.

"Police have a responsibility to arrest a suspect in order to secure his/her attendance in court. Therefore, the execution of the warrant of arrest in this instance was the initiative of the investigating officer in consultation with his commander, which forms part of the members’ daily duties," Masemola said.

Teffo appeared in the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court on Friday and was granted R10 000 bail. The case was postponed to 27 May.

