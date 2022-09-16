Malesela Teffo can no longer practise law after being struck from roll of advocates

29m ago

Controversial advocate Malesela Teffo has been struck from the roll of advocates and barred from practising law.
PHOTO: Rosetta Msimango
  • Advocate Malesela Teffo has been struck from the roll of advocates and is now barred from practising law.
  • This comes after an application by the Legal Practice Council to have Teffo struck from the roll or suspended.
  • The court found that Teffo's "acts of misconduct were serious and dishonest".

Acting Judge Thembi Bokako and Judge Justice Nyathi from the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria made the ruling on Friday.

The judgment follows an application by the Legal Practice Council (LPC) to have Teffo struck from the roll of advocates or suspended.

The court found that Teffo: 
  • Misled the court on a number of occasions;
  • Was contemptuous in court;
  • Breached court orders;
  • Consulted with clients without a brief from an attorney; and 
  • Misappropriated funds received directly from clients 

Bokako said Teffo had no regard for justice and lacked a sense of responsibility, honesty, and integrity.

Based on this, the court found that Teffo should be barred from practising law.

The LPC had previously argued that there were at least 22 allegations of misconduct against Teffo, including misappropriation of funds, unethical behaviour, and corruption.

Handing down judgment, Bokako said Teffo's "acts of misconduct were serious and dishonest".

Teffo's antics in court in recent months have been well documented, as he was the legal representative of four of the five men charged with murdering former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

During the trial, Teffo not only used foul language in court, but also accused Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela of having used witchcraft to destabilise the defence.

That was one of the incidents the LPC used in its application to have Teffo struck from the roll.


