Malusi Gigaba wants Norma Mngoma's state capture evidence suppressed - report

Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba is expected to appear before the state capture inquiry on Friday.

He has reportedly applied to have the evidence of his estranged wife, Norma Mngoma, suppressed as inadmissible.

The Zondo commission is scheduled to hear Mngoma's Gupta-related evidence.

Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, who is scheduled to appear before the state capture inquiry on Friday, has reportedly applied to have the evidence of his estranged wife, Norma Mngoma, suppressed as inadmissible.

According to the commission's media advisory, the commission will hear Gigaba's application for leave to cross-examine Mngoma.

It will also hear Mngoma's Gupta-related evidence.

According to TimesLIVE, Gigaba has asked the commission to rule that Mngoma's affidavit is inadmissible.

In his application, filed on 26 March, Gigaba said that, should commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo allow Mngoma to give evidence, it should be behind closed doors, including his cross-examination of her, the publication reported.

In July 2020, the Hawks arrested Mngoma for allegedly trashing Gigaba's friend's luxury car, News24 previously reported.

She was charged with malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.

The Commission is also scheduled to hear Mr Malusi Gigaba’s application for leave to cross-examine Ms Nomachule Gigaba and to also hear evidence of Ms Nomachule Gigaba on Gupta related evidence. #StateCaptureInquiry — State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) April 8, 2021

However, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled that her arrest was unlawful. The criminal charges were withdrawn last month.

In December last year, Mngoma alleged in an eNCA interview that Gigaba received large amounts of cash from the Guptas when he visited their Saxonwold home.

READ | Mngoma to sue Hawks for unlawful arrest as NPA still to decide on reinstating criminal charges

She was responding to allegations by Gigaba's former bodyguard, who testified at the commission with a temporary moniker of "Witness 3" out of fear for his life, TimesLIVE reported in August last year.

He reportedly claimed he witnessed Gigaba paying for suits and restaurant bills in cash that the Guptas had allegedly given him.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

