1h ago

add bookmark

Malusi Gigaba wants Norma Mngoma's state capture evidence suppressed - report

Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former minister Malusi Gigaba. (Photo: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images)
Former minister Malusi Gigaba. (Photo: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images)
  • Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba is expected to appear before the state capture inquiry on Friday. 
  • He has reportedly applied to have the evidence of his estranged wife, Norma Mngoma, suppressed as inadmissible.
  • The Zondo commission is scheduled to hear Mngoma's Gupta-related evidence.  

Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, who is scheduled to appear before the state capture inquiry on Friday, has reportedly applied to have the evidence of his estranged wife, Norma Mngoma, suppressed as inadmissible.

According to the commission's media advisory, the commission will hear Gigaba's application for leave to cross-examine Mngoma.

It will also hear Mngoma's Gupta-related evidence. 

According to TimesLIVE, Gigaba has asked the commission to rule that Mngoma's affidavit is inadmissible.

In his application, filed on 26 March, Gigaba said that, should commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo allow Mngoma to give evidence, it should be behind closed doors, including his cross-examination of her, the publication reported.

In July 2020, the Hawks arrested Mngoma for allegedly trashing Gigaba's friend's luxury car, News24 previously reported.

She was charged with malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.

However, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled that her arrest was unlawful. The criminal charges were withdrawn last month.

In December last year, Mngoma alleged in an eNCA interview that Gigaba received large amounts of cash from the Guptas when he visited their Saxonwold home.

READ | Mngoma to sue Hawks for unlawful arrest as NPA still to decide on reinstating criminal charges

She was responding to allegations by Gigaba's former bodyguard, who testified at the commission with a temporary moniker of "Witness 3" out of fear for his life, TimesLIVE reported in August last year.

He reportedly claimed he witnessed Gigaba paying for suits and restaurant bills in cash that the Guptas had allegedly given him.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
norma mngomamalusi gigabagautengjohannesburgstate capture inquiry
Lottery
2 players scoop R218K in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 6188 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1814 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 7516 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.52
(-0.5)
GBP/ZAR
19.98
(-0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.28
(-0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.10
(+0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.4)
Gold
1,755.99
(+1.1)
Silver
25.57
(+1.7)
Platinum
1,230.00
(-0.1)
Brent Crude
63.16
(+0.7)
Palladium
2,632.31
(+0.3)
All Share
67,212
(+0.1)
Top 40
61,477
(+0.1)
Financial 15
12,057
(-1.2)
Industrial 25
87,705
(+0.2)
Resource 10
68,611
(+0.4)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now...

9h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now threading its way to the top
FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital

07 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital
FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46...

03 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46 years at school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo