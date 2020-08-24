1h ago

Mamabolo orders Gauteng health dept to act on outstanding disciplinary cases

Cebelihle Mthethwa
  • Acting Gauteng Health MEC Jacob Mamabolo wants action on all long-outstanding disciplinary cases.
  • Mamabolo's response comes after the SIU obtained a court order to freeze the accounts of 40 entities linked to an irregularly obtained PPE contract.
  • SIU Special Tribunal spokesperson Selby Makgotho confirmed the order was obtained.

Acting Gauteng Health MEC Jacob Mamabolo has directed the province's health department to compile a full report on all long-outstanding disciplinary cases, immediately commence with hearings, and to fast track those cases already under way.

Mamabolo's plea comes after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) obtained a court order to freeze the accounts of 40 entities linked to an irregularly obtained personal protective equipment (PPE) contract from the Gauteng health department.

"Disciplinary action, if left pending for a long period, has a negative impact on the department's performance and affects the confidence the people of Gauteng have placed on us," said Mamabolo.

"It also leaves staff anxious as they are worried about their future," he added.

SIU Special Tribunal spokesperson Selby Makgotho confirmed the order was obtained on Thursday, 20 August.

READ | SIU Special Tribunal freezes accounts linked to Gauteng irregular PPE tender, blocks pension

News24 reported the judgment ordered that the pension fund of Kabelo Lehloenya, former chief financial officer of the Gauteng health department, be frozen and not released.

He has been identified as having signed off on irregular PPE contracts to the tune of R2 billion.

