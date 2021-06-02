1h ago

Man, 39, arrested after allegedly found in possession of cocaine worth R400m

Alex Mitchley
Cocaine found hidden in a boat that was being towed by a bakkie on the N1 highway in Gauteng
  • A man was arrested after allegedly being found in possession of 800kg of pure cocaine.
  • It is estimated the cocaine is worth R400 million.
  • The drugs were allegedly found in a boat, which was being towed by a bakkie. 

A 39-year-old man was arrested on the N1 Highway on Wednesday after allegedly being found in possession of 800kg of compressed pure cocaine.

The cocaine was hidden in a 12-foot ski boat, which was being towed by a bakkie.

According to a statement by the Hawks, the bakkie was stopped on the N1, near the R21 Flying Saucer interchange, by a multi-disciplinary team, comprising the South African Narcotic Enforcement Bureau, Pretoria Serious Organised Crime, the Hawks and Crime Intelligence.

READ | KZN businessman and cop charged with dealing in drugs appear in court

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the vehicle was stopped after authorities received information about the cargo.

Mogale said:

Upon searching the boat, the team found 800kg of compressed pure cocaine, with an estimated street value of R400 million.

"Investigations are continuing, and more arrests are imminent."

Hawks boss, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya, lauded the team for the arrest.

"Today's drug seizure has dealt a blow to these illegal activities of international organised criminal groups," Lebeya said.

"We shall leave no stone unturned in addressing the proliferation of illegal drugs for either local consumption or for transit to other jurisdictions."

The man is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Friday.

