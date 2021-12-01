1h ago

Man, 50, arrested for allegedly raping step-granddaughter, 14

Compiled by Botho Molosankwe
A 50-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his step granddaughter.
Patrick Pleul, picture alliance via Getty Images
  • A Free State man has been arrested and charged with the rape of his step-granddaughter.
  • The 50-year-old man allegedly raped the 14-year-old girl twice when the child's grandmother was not home.
  • He made his first appearance on Monday.

A 50-year-old man, who is alleged to have raped his 14-year-old step-granddaughter, was arrested by Free State police.

Police said the man, from Rammolutsi in Viljoenskroon, was arrested on Sunday after the teenager "finally gathered strength to inform her grandmother about her ordeal at the hands of her grandfather".

The man made his first court appearance on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Malebo Khosana said the child lived with the grandmother and the step-grandmother.

Khosana said the girl told police that the step-grandfather first raped her in August last year when she was at home watching TV. At the time, the grandmother was not home.

She reported that the man pulled her to the couch in the sitting room and raped her without a condom.

"According to her, she did not tell anyone about the incident because he threatened to kill her if she tells.

"She went on to report that another horrible incident happened again in September 2021, when the grandfather barged into her bedroom, saying he needed bath towels.

"As he wanted to jump onto the bed where she was lying, she tried to run into the sitting room, but he grabbed and dragged her into his bedroom, where he raped her for the second time."

ALSO READ | Caregiver sentenced to life for raping mentally challenged man

Khosana said, after the ordeal, the girl allegedly told the man that she was going to inform her grandmother - "but he replied that he is not afraid of prison".

The matter finally came out in the open this past Saturday when the girl's mother was home.

According to Khosana, it all started when the girl got involved in an altercation with her alleged rapist in the presence of her mother, the mother's friends and the grandmother.

The mother did not like it and slapped the girl, who then burst into tears.

According to Khosana, the girl said through tears that it seemed like the family was taking his side, but they didn't know that he had been abusing her sexually.

She related everything and the police were informed.

The man was arrested and appeared in the Viljoenskroon Magistrate's Court on Monday to face a charge of rape.

He remains in custody, pending his next court appearance for a bail application on Tuesday 7 December 2021, said Khosana.

The man can't be named to protect the identity of his alleged victim.

