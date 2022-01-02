1h ago

add bookmark

Man, 49, arrested in connection with Parliament fire

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A fire broke out in Parliament on Sunday, with flames erupting from the roof of the building.
  • Dozens of firefighters are still at the site, battling the blaze.
  • A 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fire.

A man has been arrested in connection with a large fire that severely damaged the Houses of Parliament in Cape Town on Sunday, with President Cyril Ramaphosa calling it a "terrible and devastating event".

Ramaphosa arrived at Parliament to inspect the damage, flanked by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille and Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele.

Video footage showed a thick plume of black smoke filling the sky, with huge flames erupting from the roof of the building.

Follow the live update for the latest on the fire

Speaking to journalists outside Parliament, Ramaphosa said the event was particularly devastating as it follows a day after Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu's funeral on Saturday.

"To wake up to the devastating news of the burning down of the National Assembly, it's a terrible setback," Ramaphosa said. "But our officials have really acted with great capability and speed."

He thanked the dozens of firefighters battling the blaze.

"The praise must go to the firefighters of the City of Cape Town. They intervened at the right time," he said. 

The president said the building's sprinkler system appeared to not be functioning properly.

Arrest

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. 

"The fire started in the old assembly building. I believe someone is being held right now and being questioned. But we have to go a lot deeper into how this type of event can take place and what measures we need going forward," he said. 

Police confirmed a 49-year-old man was taken in for questioning.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo told News24: "I can confirm that a man of 51 years of age has been taken in for questioning in respect of the fire which broke out in Parliament today."

However, shortly afterwards Minister of Public Works, Patricia De Lille, told the media that the man had been arrested and the case had been handed over to the Hawks.

READ | Huge fire brings down roof at Parliament

Firefighters are still trying to contain the blaze, with approximately 70 firefighters on site. 

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said firefighters would start searching all floors to ensure all areas were safe.

"It is concerning that we have seen many of these fires. It means that a review of the fire systems has to be combative," he said.

*Editor's Note: In a previous version of the article the suspect's age was given as 51. The Hawks have since indicated his age is 49. The article has been updated.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parliamentwestern capecape townfire
Lottery
Sweet start to the year for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.95
-2.6%
Rand - Pound
21.57
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.14
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,829.32
0.0%
Silver
23.31
0.0%
Palladium
1,897.21
0.0%
Platinum
969.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
77.78
-2.3%
Top 40
67,052
-0.1%
All Share
73,709
-0.1%
Resource 10
70,973
-0.1%
Industrial 25
95,457
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,799
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA

01 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec 2021

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec 2021

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo