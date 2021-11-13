Man, 60, arrested after daughter records him allegedly raping her

A 16-year-old girl recorded her father allegedly raping her and sent the video to her older brother.

The brother told the police who then arrested the 60-year-old man.

The man allegedly told the teenager no one would believe her if she told anyone about the rape as there was no evidence.

A 60-year-old man has been arrested after his 16-year-old daughter recorded him allegedly raping her.

She sent the video to her older brother who alerted the police.

The girl resorted to recording the video because her father had allegedly been raping her for a year. He told her if she told anyone, there would be no evidence that would lead to his arrest.

The man was arrested after the police saw the video.

North West police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said the man was originally from the Eastern Cape and had a wife there but lives in Marikana where he works on the mines.

In March last year, said Tselanyane, the man fetched his then-15-year-old daughter in the Eastern Cape, telling her she should finish her schooling in the North West.

However, he alleged started raping her two months into her stay.

"The victim alleges that her father threatened that even if she could tell anyone, there won’t be enough evidence to prove her allegations. So, she had to come up with a plan to gather evidence.

"On Tuesday, 2 November 2021, the accused allegedly called the victim to his bedroom as usual, the victim allegedly took her cellular phone into the bedroom with the aim of recording the incident.

"The accused allegedly saw the cellular phone and started questioning the victim, who informed him that she was only searching for the network. Subsequently, the victim managed to record the whole ordeal and thereafter sent the video to her 25-year-old brother in the Eastern Cape."

ALSO READ | Eastern Cape man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his 8-year-old daughter

Tselanyane said after the brother saw the video, he went to the police who the communicated with the North West police.

A case was then opened in the Eastern Cape which was later transferred to the North West.

The man was then arrested

According to Tselanyane, the man also lived with his 13-year-old son. The children are currently in the care of relatives.

It is not yet known if the daughter attended school as the father had intended.

The man is expected to appear in court on 18 November 2021 for a bail application.

Never miss a story.to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.