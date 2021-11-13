3h ago

add bookmark

Man, 60, arrested after daughter records him allegedly raping her

accreditation
Compiled by Botho Molosankwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his daughter.
A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his daughter.
  • A 16-year-old girl recorded her father allegedly raping her and sent the video to her older brother.
  • The brother told the police who then arrested the 60-year-old man.
  • The man allegedly told the teenager no one would believe her if she told anyone about the rape as there was no evidence.

A 60-year-old man has been arrested after his 16-year-old daughter recorded him allegedly raping her.

She sent the video to her older brother who alerted the police.

The girl resorted to recording the video because her father had allegedly been raping her for a year. He told her if she told anyone, there would be no evidence that would lead to his arrest.

The man was arrested after the police saw the video.

North West police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said the man was originally from the Eastern Cape and had a wife there but lives in Marikana where he works on the mines.

In March last year, said Tselanyane, the man fetched his then-15-year-old daughter in the Eastern Cape, telling her she should finish her schooling in the North West. 

However, he alleged started raping her two months into her stay.

"The victim alleges that her father threatened that even if she could tell anyone, there won’t be enough evidence to prove her allegations. So, she had to come up with a plan to gather evidence.

"On Tuesday, 2 November 2021, the accused allegedly called the victim to his bedroom as usual, the victim allegedly took her cellular phone into the bedroom with the aim of recording the incident.

"The accused allegedly saw the cellular phone and started questioning the victim, who informed him that she was only searching for the network. Subsequently, the victim managed to record the whole ordeal and thereafter sent the video to her 25-year-old brother in the Eastern Cape."

ALSO READ | Eastern Cape man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his 8-year-old daughter

Tselanyane said after the brother saw the video, he went to the police who the communicated with the North West police.

A case was then opened in the Eastern Cape which was later transferred to the North West.

The man was then arrested

According to Tselanyane, the man also lived with his 13-year-old son. The children are currently in the care of relatives.

It is not yet known if the daughter attended school as the father had intended.

The man is expected to appear in court on 18 November 2021 for a bail application.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north westmahikengcrimerape
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are you expecting from Saturday's Test between the Springboks and Scotland at Murrayfield?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks by plenty! We are world champions for a reason
17% - 234 votes
A Springbok victory, but it will be closer than many think
60% - 800 votes
I reckon a Scotland upset could be on the cards!
17% - 228 votes
It's too close to call...
6% - 77 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.31
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.54
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.52
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.23
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,864.57
0.0%
Silver
25.31
0.0%
Palladium
2,110.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,086.28
0.0%
Brent Crude
82.17
-0.8%
Top 40
63,263
+1.4%
All Share
69,921
+1.1%
Resource 10
64,694
-0.7%
Industrial 25
92,953
+3.7%
Financial 15
13,959
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo