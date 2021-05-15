10m ago

Man, 66, drowns at Hermanus Lagoon

Compiled by Jenna Etheridge
(Photo: NSRI)
A Cape Town man drowned after being swept away by currents at Grotto Beach in Hermanus, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Saturday.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said it appeared the man, 66, had been walking at the lagoon, with his daughter and grandson, on Friday when tragedy struck.

"He and the grandson may have waded in shallow water along the shore of the lagoon before being caught in currents. The lagoon had broken its banks last week in heavy rainfall."

He was assisted to shore by his daughter and a bystander, while his nine-year-old grandson waded ashore uninjured.

Bystander CPR was attempted.

A NSRI paramedic was able to reach them on the other side of the lagoon, but the man was declared dead. 

"The body of the man has been taken into the care of WC Government Health Forensic Pathology Services. Police have opened an inquest docket," said Lambinon.

He conveyed his condolences to the family.

Read more on:
western capecape townaccidents
