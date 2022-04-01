Man, 88, to walk 700km to make daughter's safe haven dream a reality

An 88-year-old Western Cape man is walking 700km to raise funds for charity.

He hopes to raise R100 000 to help rebuild a children's home in the Eastern Cape.

The fundraising effort is expected to take three months to complete.

An offhand comment between father and daughter will see an 88-year-old man begin a 700km journey on Monday – on foot – and all for the love of his daughter and her passion.

Chris Bradley will take to the streets to raise funds for his daughter's dream of a safe house for Eastern Cape children.

The distance is the equivalent between Bradley's home in Somerset West in the Western Cape and Hankey in the Eastern Cape, where his daughter runs a place of safety. He aims to raise R100 000 towards renovating the Thárros Family Centre, which was damaged in a fire.

"It all started with an offhand comment about how, when I'm 90, I'll walk between Somerset West and Hankey to raise funds for Thárros," recalled Bradley.

"Therese (Bradley's daughter) phoned me and said, 'Well, what's the difference between 88 and 90?'."

And that's how the plan was hatched. However, the two decided that for safety reasons, Bradley would walk an equivalent distance close to his home, only completing the 700km near Hankey and ending on Thárros' doorstep.

Thárros was founded by Therese Sampson in 2016. It had been a dream of hers for many years after realising that there was a lack of resources for vulnerable children in the area.

She said:

I have had a lifelong passion for children, always finding myself cuddling a baby or gravitating towards any kids in the crowd. My passion led me to study social work, and although I veered off the path for many years, my heart has never been far from the desire to love and support.

This passion gave rise to the Thárros Family Centre. Over the last five years, the centre has focused on nurturing infants and children under 12 years who have experienced the traumas of neglect, abandonment and abuse.

"I think the Thárros Family Centre is wonderful. I had thought that right from the start when Therese told us about her idea. I admire her courageousness," said Bradley.

The children are placed in the centre's care for varying periods of time, depending on their circumstances, but always with the goal of reunited them with their family, according to Sampson.

The children's centre has a team of 15 staff members focused on each child's well-being and therapeutic needs. Children in need of care are placed in the care of the Thárros staff by social workers and treated like family, even if only temporarily.

"Our immediate communities of Hankey, Patensie, Humansdorp and surrounds are extremely supportive and, over the years, have given freely to our needs. We were really reaching a point where we felt well-grounded and poised for the next season."



But all of that changed one night in September 2021 when a fire broke out at the building. The children at the home and staff all managed to escape the flames unharmed, but the building suffered extensive damage. There was smoke damage to all the bedrooms, as well as fire damage to one end of the building. The damage caused the facility to close, and the children were placed with suitable foster parents.

Instead of being defeated by the devastation, Sampson has decided to rebuild her dream – going beyond repairing the fire damage and renovating some of the older parts of the building, such as the plumbing. It was while wondering how to fund this project that she remembered a promise made by her father.

Bradley has always been "an avid walker". He completed the Camino de Santiago in Spain when he was 78 years old. According to him, it's a habit he acquired during his career as an apple farmer, often covering long distances over rough terrain.

After he retired to Somerset West, he found keeping active was more enjoyable when it included walking in the natural spaces around his home. He walks around 10km most days, depending on the terrain. He hopes to increase this slightly, completing the 700km over 41 days. His first walk will take place on Monday.

"It's quite a commitment. That should take me into July, so it might take longer depending on the winter weather," said Bradley.

The love between father and daughter is shared beyond just the fundraising exercise.

"My dad is one of those remarkable humans who has inspired me through life and always puts others before himself," Sampson added.

To support Bradley, donate on his Backabuddy page or contact the Thárros Trust.





