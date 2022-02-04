Man accused of 3 murders arrested while 'attempting to cleanse himself' at traditional healer

A 30-year-old man accused of murdering three people in KwaZulu-Natal was arrested at a traditional healer's house on Tuesday while he was allegedly attempting to "cleanse himself".

In a statement, police said they were following up on information regarding the murder of three security guards who were shot dead in Ntambanana in Empangeni.

"It is alleged that on 5 January 2022 at 20:30 three security guards were fatally shot whilst they were in a vehicle at Othini Reserve in Ntambanana," police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said.

"The deceased were identified as Sibusiso Zwane, 43, Mxolisi Shabalala, 37, and Bongani Gumede, 38. The suspects fled the scene on foot after the incident. Charges of murder were opened by the Ntambanana SAPS," Gwala said.

READ | Taxi boss killed in drive-by shooting in KwaZulu-Natal

Police found the murder suspect at a traditional healer's house, where he was arrested.

Gwala said he had an AK-47 rifle loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition and a security radio in his possession.

The vehicle he was travelling in was reported as stolen in Tongaat in January.

Gwala said:

The recovered firearm will be subjected to ballistic testing.

The man is expected to appear in the Ngwelezane Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.