Man accused of assaulting his four-month-old son granted bail of R1 000

Alex Mitchley
A man has been accused of assaulting a baby.
  • A 28-year-old man man charged with attempted murder after allegedly assaulting his four-month-old baby boy has been granted bail.
  • The man is accused of beating the child, known as Baby M, so grievously that the baby suffered broken ribs and a broken femur. 
  • He has denied any wrongdoing, stating that he intends to plead innocent.

The man accused of assaulting his four-month-old son, known as Baby M, has been granted bail of R1 000.

The 28-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, was granted bail by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court last Friday.

According to the bail conditions, the court also ordered that the accused may not make any sort of contact with his son or the mother, who is his ex-girlfriend.

It is alleged that, on 23 October, the father attacked Baby M and the mother during a domestic dispute in their Sunnyside apartment in Tshwane.

Severe assault

Following the incident, Baby M was rushed to hospital and treated for a broken femur, broken ribs and facial injuries, while the father fled the apartment.

READ | Baby M allegedly beaten for crying during assault on mom, court hears during dad's bail application

The father was later arrested and charged with assault with the intention to do grievous bodily harm. This charge was later upgraded to attempted murder.

According to the amended charge sheet, the accused has been charged with:

  • Attempted murder - detailing the alleged grave assault on Baby M.
  • Kidnapping - the accused allegedly locked the baby's mother inside of their flat during the incident.
  • Assault - the accused allegedly beat the mother with a clenched fist.
  • Child abuse or deliberate neglect.

News24 previously reported that during the his bail application, it was revealed that the father allegedly beat the child because he started crying during the domestic spat between his parents.

The State also charged that the accused was under the influence of drugs at the time.

In an affidavit by the accused, read into the record by his legal aid attorney, he claimed that he was innocent and would be pleading not guilty to the charges.

The matter has been postponed to 17 March.

Mother accused of conspiring to kill boyfriend

Meanwhile, Baby M's mother had been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after allegedly attempting to hire an inmate to murder the father, who has been in Kgosi Mampuru Prison since his arrest.

READ | Mom who allegedly tried to hire hitman to kill man who 'assaulted their baby' gets bail

According to the charge sheet, seen by News24, on 9 November, the 18-year-old mother allegedly attempted to secure the services of a "gang member" to kill her now ex-boyfriend.

The mother, who also cannot be named in order to protect the identity of Baby M, was arrested in December, but was later released on bail of R1 000 after the State did not oppose the bail application

