Man accused of assaulting journalist sent for psych evaluation at Valkenberg

Jenni Evans
Craig Peiser was arrested after he allegedly pulled off eNCA journalist Monique Mortlock's face mask. Photo: Jaco Marais
Craig Peiser was arrested after he allegedly pulled off eNCA journalist Monique Mortlock's face mask. Photo: Jaco Marais
  • The man accused of assaulting a journalist during a protest at Fish Hoek beach has been sent for psychiatric evaluation. 
  • Craig Peiser was arrested during a protest against the lockdown. 
  • He was sent to the district surgeon to determine whether an evaluation was necessary after a commotion in the court, and then referred to a mental health facility for an evaluation. 

The man accused of assaulting a journalist during a protest at Fish Hoek beach has been sent to Valkenberg Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. 

Craig Peiser was arrested on Saturday during a protest against the lockdown.

While there, eNCA journalist Monique Mortlock tweeted that he had pulled her mask off her face. Mortlock reported that he had refused to speak to her because she was wearing a mask.

Peiser appeared in the Simon's Town Magistrate's Court on Monday but, following a religious lecture in the corridor while waiting, and a commotion in the court where he shouted at the magistrate, he was sent to a district surgeon to determine whether he needs a psychiatric evaluation. 

ALSO READ | SANEF welcomes arrest after journalists attacked at Fish Hoek Beach

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said that on Wednesday he was ordered have a psychiatric evaluation at Valkenberg Hospital in Cape Town. 

He faces charges of assault and violation of the Disaster Management Act regulations.

The matter was postponed to 17 February. 

Police are also investigating an assault on Newzroom Afrika journalist Athi Mtongana, whose phone was slapped out of her hand by another person while she was working.

