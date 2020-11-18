Man accused of bludgeoning ex-girlfriend and her son to death with hammer abandons bail bid

Moegamat Fortuin, 45, appeared in the Worcester Magistrate's Court on two counts of murder.

The former boyfriend of murdered Melvinia Adler - who along with her son was bludgeoned to death with a hammer - has abandoned his bail application and will remain in custody.



Moegamat Fortuin, 45, appeared in the Worcester Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on two counts of murder. The case against him was postponed to 15 December.

Adler, 30, and her son Jovante, 10, were found dead in a house in Roodewal last Sunday.

At the time, the police said in addition to being attacked with a hammer, they were also stabbed with a screwdriver.

In June last year, Fortuin listed himself on Facebook as being in a relationship with Adler.

Murder, rape and attempted murder

Meanwhile, the man accused of murdering teenager Amahle Quku, Leonard Mzingeli, now faces additional charges following his appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Mzingeli had also been charged with raping Quku, as well as the attempted murder and rape of another victim.

The case was postponed to 3 December.

Mzingeli was arrested shortly after 17-year-old Quku's dead body was found lying in Albert Luthuli Street in Brown's Farm in June.

Described as a good child by her aunt, Boniswa Mayile, Quku's death led to public demonstrations.

