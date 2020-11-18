1h ago

add bookmark

Man accused of bludgeoning ex-girlfriend and her son to death with hammer abandons bail bid

Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Protesters supporting the family of Melvinia Adler and her son Jovante outside court.
Protesters supporting the family of Melvinia Adler and her son Jovante outside court.
PHOTO: Tamsyn Jantjies, Worcester Standard/Netwerk
  • Moegamat Fortuin, 45, appeared in the Worcester Magistrate's Court on two counts of murder.
  • Melvinia Adler, 30, and her son Jovante, 10, were found dead in a house in Roodewal last Sunday.
  • The police said in addition to being attacked with a hammer, they were also stabbed with a screwdriver.

The former boyfriend of murdered Melvinia Adler - who along with her son was bludgeoned to death with a hammer - has abandoned his bail application and will remain in custody.

Moegamat Fortuin, 45, appeared in the Worcester Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on two counts of murder. The case against him was postponed to 15 December.

Adler, 30, and her son Jovante, 10, were found dead in a house in Roodewal last Sunday.

At the time, the police said in addition to being attacked with a hammer, they were also stabbed with a screwdriver.

In June last year, Fortuin listed himself on Facebook as being in a relationship with Adler.

Murder, rape and attempted murder

Meanwhile, the man accused of murdering teenager Amahle Quku, Leonard Mzingeli, now faces additional charges following his appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Mzingeli had also been charged with raping Quku, as well as the attempted murder and rape of another victim.

The case was postponed to 3 December.

Mzingeli was arrested shortly after 17-year-old Quku's dead body was found lying in Albert Luthuli Street in Brown's Farm in June.

Described as a good child by her aunt, Boniswa Mayile, Quku's death led to public demonstrations.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Cape Town man accused of murdering wife in Marina da Gama abandons bail application
PICS | Murder of top cop Charl Kinnear captured in chilling CCTV footage
Lack of evidence sees Cape Town woman released after arrest for husband’s murder
Read more on:
western capecape towngender based violencecourtscrime
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
8% - 590 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
15% - 1169 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 6065 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
view
ZAR/USD
15.41
(-0.57)
ZAR/GBP
20.47
(-0.52)
ZAR/EUR
18.29
(-0.32)
ZAR/AUD
11.28
(-0.59)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.66)
Gold
1871.40
(-0.54)
Silver
24.32
(-0.60)
Platinum
943.00
(+2.10)
Brent Crude
43.30
(-0.07)
Palladium
2349.99
(+2.22)
All Share
57323.67
(+0.47)
Top 40
52518.35
(+0.44)
Financial 15
11674.49
(+0.29)
Industrial 25
79353.43
(+0.61)
Resource 10
51858.33
(+0.37)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

3h ago

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo