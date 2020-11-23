2m ago

add bookmark

Man accused of Cape Town mom’s murder has had numerous run-ins with the law, says City

Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lauren Dryden was killed for a cellphone.
Lauren Dryden was killed for a cellphone.
PHOTO: Supplied by Angus McKenzie
  • Fernando Isaacs made his first appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court for the murder of Lauren Dryden.
  • She was shot dead outside her workplace on Friday.
  • Dryden had been killed for only a cellphone, an enraged Angus McKenzie said.

The man accused of shooting dead a Cape Town mom waiting for her cab to take her home has had numerous run-ins with the law over the past decade, mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said on Monday.

Fernando Isaacs made his first appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court, where the case against him was postponed to 30 November for a bail application, and for him to obtain a legal aid attorney.

He is charged with the murder of Lauren Dryden, a mother of two, who was robbed and murdered while waiting for an e-hailing service to pick her up outside her workplace in Kinghall Avenue, Epping, early on Friday morning.

She had worked the night shift and had requested a cab to drive her to her Bonteheuwel home when she was robbed and shot.

Outside the court on Monday, locals gathered and demanded justice for Dryden.

Smith addressed the crowd, saying that the suspect has been in-and-out of jail for the past 10 years.

"The system is failing," Smith told residents, pointing out that the province had a gang conviction rate of only 3%.

Those mulling around the court entrance questioned why Dryden had been shot as she had reportedly already been robbed when the shot that killed her was fired.

"Hoekom haar vermoor? Hy het gekry wat hy wou gehad het, die vark," one man said.

Furious ward councillor Angus McKenzie criticised the authorities and the justice system, saying repeat offenders should be in jail, not on the streets.

"What happened on Friday was unnecessary. If this court building behind me and the police station down the road had done their work, we would [not] have this mess we are facing now."

He continued:

She was a woman who worked [the] whole night for her family, who had wanted to go home to her children.

McKenzie said he had met Dryden the day before her murder, when he had assisted her as part of a Covid-19 relief programme.

He has been in touch with her family, who were heartbroken by her murder, he said.

Dryden had been killed for only a cellphone, an enraged McKenzie said.

"This individual has been arrested on numerous other occasions… he has found himself falling through the cracks of a broken criminal justice system. That must come to an end."

The National Prosecuting Authority has been unavailable for comment to confirm claims that Isaacs had previously had run-ins with the law. Comment will be added once received.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Man arrested for allegedly robbing, killing Cape Town mom who was waiting for transport home
5 more arrested for murder of Cape Town teen who was stabbed, mauled by dogs
Cape Town man accused of murdering wife in Marina da Gama abandons bail application
Read more on:
cape towncrime
Lottery
1 person wins the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
8% - 844 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
14% - 1603 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 8678 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
view
ZAR/USD
15.42
(-0.02)
ZAR/GBP
20.56
(-0.20)
ZAR/EUR
18.24
(+0.33)
ZAR/AUD
11.23
(+0.44)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.40)
Gold
1838.50
(-1.73)
Silver
23.56
(-2.48)
Platinum
933.00
(-0.95)
Brent Crude
45.11
(0.00)
Palladium
2335.50
(+0.60)
All Share
57193.14
(+1.02)
Top 40
52534.64
(+1.19)
Financial 15
11355.35
(+0.78)
Industrial 25
80001.24
(+1.59)
Resource 10
51804.70
(+0.71)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo