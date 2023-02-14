1h ago

Man accused of chopping up upstairs neighbour's body appears in court

accreditation
Jenni Evans
Lynette Volschenk
Lynette Volschenk
PHOTO: Instagram

The trial of the man accused of murdering his neighbour, and then chopping up the body, was postponed to March after an appearance in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Kyle Ruiters faces charges of murder, violating a corpse, theft, defeating or obstructing the administration of justice, and violating the Counterfeiting of Currency Act. 

The woman at the centre of the trial is Lynette Volschenk, who lived upstairs from Ruiters at Seesig Flats in Bellville.

On 22 August 2019, she failed to arrive at work at an engineering company, so a colleague went to check up on her. 

According to the summary of facts, Ruiters was at her flat, cleaning the passage wall near her front door.

The police were called, and they discovered parts of her body in his flat and hers.

Not all of her body was found, but some parts were found in Bates Drive, Loevenstein, Bellville.

The State alleges the cause of death was a stabbing in the neck.

Police also found 14 R100 notes and 250 R100 notes, with only one side printed. 

The trial is expected to resume on 16 March 2023. 

He has not pleaded yet. 

western capecape towncrimecrime and courts
