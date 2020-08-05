1h ago

add bookmark

Man accused of defrauding wealthy women goes on hunger strike at Stellenbosch prison

Jenna Etheridge
Rudi Brits. (Rudi Brits, Facebook)
Rudi Brits. (Rudi Brits, Facebook)
  • Rudi Brits, an alleged criminal casanova, refuses to eat because he wants to be transferred back to Pollsmoor.
  • He claims he was pushed out of a police van and treated improperly.
  • A prison official has, however, testified that Brits has been treated well, despite his complaints.

Alleged criminal casanova Rudi Brits has refused to eat any food since being transferred to prison in Stellenbosch.

He apparently wants to be moved back to Pollsmoor prison, the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court heard on Wednesday.

Police have alleged that Brits, 41, befriended white, wealthy women on a social media platform, which led to romantic relationships.

After moving in with the victims, police claimed he would borrow substantial amounts of money - and then disappear with the money and expensive household goods.

Rudi Brits
Rudi Brits.

The court heard on Wednesday that Brits wants to leave the Stellenbosch prison.

READ | Carjackings back to 2019 levels - and the timing of attacks has shifted

"He said he cannot talk to me. He was previously in our prison and always just said he doesn't want to be there," testified prison official Erlene Govender.

She said he refused to give his reasons for the strike, but that she had heard about Pollsmoor from other officials.

Brits was placed in a single cell after his admission on Thursday, to be monitored by a nurse.

Disadvantages

While the nurse explained the disadvantages of a hunger strike, she would take his vitals twice a day.

His meals would also be weighed before and after being placed in his cell. Brits claimed that police pushed him out of their van and he injured his ankle.

In a letter read in court, he indicated that his plea for proper medical attention was not properly attended to.

READ | Cigarette sales ban based on 'perverse justification', court hears

He added that he feared being intimidated and manipulated during his bail application. Brits has been in custody since November.

Dressed in a grey jacket and black pants, he consulted with his lawyer often and appeared frustrated at times.

Cooperate

Govender testified that Brits regularly complained, refused to cooperate with the nurse during assessments, and was rude to officials.

She said she was informed that Brits was pushed because he had refused to get out of the police van.

Referring to a medical assessment form, she said a nurse had found no bruising or swelling around his ankle. 

"Mr Rudi Brits has requested to make phone calls much more than other inmates. All remand detainees wear yellow uniforms, but Mr Brits refuses to wear yellow uniforms."

Despite these, she said she treated every inmate equally and did not hold incidents against any of the prisoners.

Magistrate Cyril Krautz said he would have to subpoena the nurse to testify.

At this, Brits accused the court of "playing for time".

Krautz told Brits he was not going to tell him what to do.

"... I was also Covid positive and made means to be here to finalise this case as soon as possible... I am not wasting anyone's time. Be careful of the accusations you want to swing around."

Krautz added he had presided over the matter, despite it being his day off.

Brits apologised and said he was merely frustrated with delays in his bail application.

The matter will resume on 12 August.

Related Links
Stellenbosch police seeking fraud victims of alleged criminal casanova who targeted wealthy women
Everyday Heroes | Donovan & Hendrik: Two beloved drivers helping Stellenbosch farmworkers during...
Stellenbosch medical student accused of trying to strangle, sexually assault female student gets...
Read more on:
cape towncourts
Lottery
1 person bags R378k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should CEOs salaries be capped in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they are hugely overpaid.
45% - 2237 votes
No, shareholders already have a say in what they get paid.
30% - 1494 votes
The focus should be on what workers get paid - SA's minimum wage should be lifted.
26% - 1290 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.31
(+0.13)
ZAR/GBP
22.72
(-0.09)
ZAR/EUR
20.55
(-0.25)
ZAR/AUD
12.46
(-0.07)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.13)
Gold
2037.10
(+0.39)
Silver
26.93
(+2.92)
Platinum
969.00
(+3.85)
Brent Crude
44.34
(+0.63)
Palladium
2176.48
(+2.26)
All Share
57629.36
(+2.45)
Top 40
53279.30
(+2.56)
Financial 15
9928.97
(+0.51)
Industrial 25
76162.43
(+1.63)
Resource 10
59790.27
(+4.30)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Frere Hospital doctors and nurses spread cheer with dazzling dance challenge

5h ago

WATCH | Frere Hospital doctors and nurses spread cheer with dazzling dance challenge
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile...

02 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile assembly plant
FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean

01 Aug

FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20217.13) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo