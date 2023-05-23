1h ago

Man accused of distributing porn images with superimposed faces of Ramaphosa, Cele appears in court

Alex Mitchley
Scebi Thabiso Nene
The man accused of distributing pornographic images, which had superimposed faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa, Police Minister Bheki Cele and his wife, has made his first appearance in court.

Scebi Thabiso Nene, 35, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday morning following his arrest in Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, Nene is facing two charges of crimen injuria for allegedly sending pornographic images to the complainant who reported the matter.

READ | KZN man arrested for allegedly distributing pornographic images with superimposed faces of Ramaphosa, Cele

The pornographic images are overlaid with the faces of Ramaphosa, Cele and his wife.

News24 previously reported that the Hawks launched an investigation after the images circulated on social media at the start of May.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the images were distributed to police officers and members of the public on social media platforms. 

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the matter was transferred to the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court where his next appearance will be on 30 May.


