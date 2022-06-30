Man accused of killing 4 in Tulbagh will remain in custody

A man arrested on charges of murdering four people and seriously injuring another in Tulbagh in the Western Cape made his first appearance in the rural town's magistrate's court on Thursday.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Makubulelwa Dada was charged with four counts of murder, one of attempted murder, and of being in the country illegally.

The State alleged he shot the four people dead on Saturday night in Jooste Street.

Other people who were socialising before the fatal shootings ran for cover. One other person was found to have been injured and was taken to hospital.

In announcing his arrest, the police described him as a "known drug dealer" who was allegedly in the country illegally.

The Lesotho national's case was postponed on Thursday for him to appoint a Legal Aid lawyer, and for his immigration status to be verified.

He also faces charges of the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Meanwhile, Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen will visit the scene in Tulbagh on Friday where the recent mass shooting occurred.

There, he will be briefed by police and the local councillor.

