1h ago

add bookmark

Man accused of killing 4 in Tulbagh will remain in custody

accreditation
Compiled by Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man charged with murder remains in custody.
A man charged with murder remains in custody.
Charles O'Rear, Getty Images

A man arrested on charges of murdering four people and seriously injuring another in Tulbagh in the Western Cape made his first appearance in the rural town's magistrate's court on Thursday. 

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Makubulelwa Dada was charged with four counts of murder, one of attempted murder, and of being in the country illegally. 

The State alleged he shot the four people dead on Saturday night in Jooste Street. 

Other people who were socialising before the fatal shootings ran for cover. One other person was found to have been injured and was taken to hospital.

READ | Police offer R100 000 reward in connection with another deadly Western Cape mass shooting

In announcing his arrest, the police described him as a "known drug dealer" who was allegedly in the country illegally. 

The Lesotho national's case was postponed on Thursday for him to appoint a Legal Aid lawyer, and for his immigration status to be verified. 

He also faces charges of the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Meanwhile, Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen will visit the scene in Tulbagh on Friday where the recent mass shooting occurred.  

There, he will be briefed by police and the local councillor. 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newslettersto get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecrime and courts
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
5% - 5665 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
91% - 107253 votes
Only certain circumstances
4% - 5075 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

7h ago

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.29
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.84
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.07
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.26
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.1%
Gold
1,809.01
-0.5%
Silver
20.36
-1.8%
Palladium
1,938.51
-1.3%
Platinum
906.00
-1.3%
Brent Crude
116.26
-1.5%
Top 40
60,109
-2.4%
All Share
66,223
-2.3%
Resource 10
63,748
-3.2%
Industrial 25
79,405
-1.4%
Financial 15
14,686
-3.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

7h ago

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

10h ago

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth

11h ago

Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth
GOOD NEWS | 'Treehugger' turns sawdust into eco-friendly cosmetics

11h ago

GOOD NEWS | 'Treehugger' turns sawdust into eco-friendly cosmetics
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo