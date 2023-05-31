Man accused of killing Cape Town vet Natheem Jacobs to apply for bail

The man accused of murdering Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals veterinarian Dr Natheem Jacobs is expected to apply for bail.



On Wednesday, Jovan Williams, 38, appeared in the Athlone Magistrate's Court in connection with Jacobs' murder.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Williams' case was postponed to 7 June for bail information.

He will remain behind bars until his next appearance.

"That means the State and police will need to check whether he has any pending cases against him, if there is a warrant against him, [and] whether he has a fixed address and an alternative address in case he is granted bail.

"This information and the strength of the case against the accused will be used to oppose his bail application or not," Ntabazalila said.

Jacobs was stabbed multiple times on 2 March and succumbed to his injuries on his way to Rondebosch Hospital.

His wife, Iman Levy, told News24 she was happy Williams would remain behind bars for now.

"I am over the moon. It's been a very long emotional journey since my husband's death, but I feel like we are making progress in this arrest. I do hope he will not be granted bail," Levy said.



