Man accused of killing, dismembering Fort Hare student Nosicelo Mtebeni represented by new lawyer

Alutha Pasile made a brief appearance in the East London Regional Court for the murder of his girlfriend Nosicelo Mtebeni.

Mtebeni was a final year University of Fort Hare law student whose dismembered body parts were found in East London's Quigney.

Meanwhile, the investigating officer in the case of slain health worker Noluvuyo Nonkwelo-Ndema, will be cross-examined on Monday.

The new lawyer of the man accused of killing and dismembering University of Fort Hare student Nosicelo Mtebeni in Augustas asked the court for time to study the docket and consult with his client Alutha Pasile.



Pasile appeared in the East London High Court on Friday where Judge Michelle Beneke postponed the case to Tuesday, 9 November, for the legal aid lawyer to be furnished by the state with the charge sheet and docket.

Pasile was remanded in custody.

He had reconsidered his earlier decision to waive his right for legal representation on Thursday.

He maintained his position of abandoning bail and had already confessed to the police and NPA to killing Mtebeni.

He was arrested on 19 August after Mtebeni’s body parts were found stuffed inside two bags placed on the street in East London’s Quigney suburb.

More parts were found in possession of Pasile inside room five of a 10-bedroom commune they shared with other tenants in Fleet Street.

The NPA previously revealed that the 25-year-old Pasile confessed to killing and dismembering Mtebeni after discovering that she had allegedly been unfaithful.



Mtebeni, a daughter of an unemployed mother and street hawker father, was set to be the first person to graduate in her family and had wanted to remove them from a life of poverty.

She was doing her final year in law and was due to graduate in April 2022.

Mtebeni was buried on 4 September at her ancestral home of Matatiele in funeral jointly organised by the University of Fort Hare and Eastern Cape provincial government.

Meanwhile the bail application of Yibanathi McGyver Ndema, the man accused of murdering his wife and burying her underneath their house's bathtub in Dutywa, before reporting her missing to the police in July 2019, has been postponed to Monday.

The bail application proceeded on Friday and Ngema, 43, took the stand and faced cross-examination, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

According to Tyali, the investigating officer of the case is also expected to be cross-examined on Monday.

Noluvuyo Nonkwelo-Ndema's decapitated body was found buried under a bathtub in her Dutywa home on 30 August 2021, after Ndema reported her missing to the police on 3 July 2019.

Ndema faces charges of premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice.

He was arrested the same day her body was found.