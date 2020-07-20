44m ago

add bookmark

Man accused of killing Gauteng MPL Mapiti Matsena at his home appears in court

Ntwaagae Seleka
Monoko Francis Thoka in court for allegedly killing Mapiti Matsena.
Monoko Francis Thoka in court for allegedly killing Mapiti Matsena.
Ntwaagae Seleka, News24
  • Gauteng Provincial Legislature member Mapiti Matsena's alleged murderer appeared briefly in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.
  • Monoko Francis Thoka, 29, is charged with premeditated murder.
  • Thoka is expected back in court on 24 August.
 

A man accused of killing Gauteng Provincial Legislature member Mapiti Matsena appeared briefly in the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Monoko Francis Thoka, who appeared calm and posed for pictures in the courtroom, is facing a charge of premeditated murder.

He is accused of stabbing Matsena multiple times on 15 July.

Matsena was the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Community Safety in the legislature.

Thoka told Magistrate Thabo Ramahanelo he couldn't afford a lawyer and asked to be provided with one by Legal Aid.

He also opted to provisionally abandon his bail application and did not give reasons why he was doing so.

READ | Killing of Mapiti Matsena: ANC not ruling out possibility of a political motive

State prosecutor Geminah Mbelengwa said the State would oppose bail should Thoka bring an application in future.

Mbelengwa said the reason was that Thoka was facing a premeditated murder charge.

Investigations were continuing.

News24 has learnt that Thoka could face additional charges of housebreaking and defeating the ends of justice.

Thoka is expected back in court on 24 August.

 

Matsena died instantly in his home after being attacked, allegedly by Thoka, who had gained entry into the home through a glass door.

Matsena was in his bedroom when he was ambushed and killed with a sharp object.

Related Links
Gauteng ANC MPL's alleged killer to appear in court
'Cruel and terrible' murder: Gauteng ANC urge cops to find MPL Mapiti Matsena's killer
Police chief orders Gauteng investigation unit, crime intelligence to catch ANC MPL's killer
Read more on:
mapiti matsenapretoriacrime
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What was your take on Cricket South Africa’s 3TC Solidarity Cup. event over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I loved the innovation and finally getting to watch some local cricket!
14% - 233 votes
3 teams in one match? No thanks, I’m more of traditionalist!
7% - 122 votes
Didn’t bother to watch!
79% - 1346 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste...

18 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste reclaimers
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious...

17 Jul

WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious 'magic muffins'
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

16 Jul

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo