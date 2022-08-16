21m ago

Man accused of killing Hillary Gardee appears for murders of cop, sister

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
Hlabirwa Rassie Nkuna is accused of murder.
Hlabirwa Rassie Nkuna is accused of murder.
Supplied by Mpumalanga SAPS
  • Mpumalanga police arrested Hlabirwa Rassie Nkune at the Delmas Magistrate's Court on Monday.
  • He was arrested for the murders of a police officer and her sister.
  • He was appearing in the Delmas court on separate charges, for a murder he allegedly committed in June. 

Hlabirwa Rassie Nkuna, who allegedly confessed to killing Hillary Gardee, appeared in court in connection with the murders of a police officer and her sister.

Nkuna stands accused of shooting and killing Pretty Mazibuko, 42, and Marcia Mazibuko, 43, on 15 May in Kanyamazane, outside Nelspruit, said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala.

Nkuna appeared in the Kanyamazane Magistrate's Court on Tuesday in connection with their murders.

Marcia worked as a police officer at the Ngodwana police station in Kanyamazane. 

READ | Hillary Gardee murder case: Court dismisses application to have charge sheet amended

Nkuna was Pretty's boyfriend.

Mohlala said the couple had argued on the day of the killings.

Nkuna allegedly shot Pretty multiple times before turning the gun on her sister, Marcia.

The two women were declared dead on arrival at the local clinic, said Mohlala. 

Nkuna went on the run, but was arrested at his hideout in Springs on 11 August for the murder of another woman in Mpumalanga. 


For that murder, he appeared in the Delmas Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder, and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition - after which, he was arrested for the murder of the Mazibuko sisters.

The case was postponed until 6 September.

Nkuna remains in police custody. 

READ | Hillary Gardee murder: 'Alleged killer didn't disclose all pending cases, convictions'

News24 reported previously that Nkuna allegedly admitted to firing the shot that killed Gardee, the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee. 

Hillary went missing on 29 April. 

Her body was found a week later at a timber plantation, about 40km outside Nelspruit.


