Man accused of murdering 10-month-old son waits for bail decision

A North West man arrested for allegedly killing his 10-month-old baby on New Year's Day is expected to find out if he will be granted bail later in January.

Klaas Kgasi appeared in the Coligny Magistrate's Court on Monday, where his bail application was postponed to 24 January for judgment.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the State fiercely opposed the bail application due to the seriousness of the crime Kgasi was accused of as well as the public outcry it created.

According to police reports, Kgasi and his girlfriend attended a party on Saturday night, 1 January, at the Tlhabologang location in Coligny.

While at the party, Kgasi allegedly took his baby from the mother and went to his aunt's house in extension 3.



"Upon his return after a while, he gave his girlfriend the blanket that the baby was wrapped with, and they subsequently went back to their home," Mamothame said.

The following morning, neighbours notified Kgasi's girlfriend about a baby's body discovered behind their shack.

"Police were called to the scene, and they discovered the baby's body that had severe assault wounds and bruises."

Kgasi was subsequently arrested and charged with murder.