47m ago

add bookmark

Man accused of murdering elderly woman and her daughter in Limpopo appears in court

Cebelihle Mthethwa
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)
  • Maano Maphula made his first appearance in court for allegedly killing two women.
  • He is charged with two counts of murder and housebreaking with intent to murder. 
  • It is alleged the 23-year-old "chopped the two women with an unknown object" and left their bodies in a pool of blood.

Maano Maphula, who is accused of murdering an 88-year-old woman and her 54-year old daughter after accusing them of "bewitching him", made his first appearance in the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Maphula was charged with two counts of murder and housebreaking with intent to murder. 

"It is alleged that that on Sunday 16 August, the accused broke into the house of the 88-year-old woman who lived with her 54-year-old daughter in Lunungwi village in the Vhembe District," Limpopo NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said.

Malabi-Dzhangi added it was alleged the 23-year-old accused "chopped the two women with an unknown object and left their dead bodies in a pool of blood".

The women's bodies were discovered by neighbours.

"The accused didn't apply for bail and the matter was remanded to 20 November 2020," added Malabi-Dzhangi

The police previously said the elderly woman was 90 years old.

However, Malabi-Dzhangi on Wednesday said her correct age was 88.

READ | Man arrested for murder of woman, 90, and her daughter after accusing them of witchcraft

On Tuesday, police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the women's bodies were discovered on Sunday with multiple stab wounds.

During the investigation, the police discovered the motive for the murders could be witchcraft-related as the man allegedly accused the two women of bewitching him.

Related Links
UPDATE | Man arrested after teen girl's naked body found lying in Cape Town street
'Body dumpers' arrested on Cape Town beach as gruesome triple murder discovered
From Uyinene to the Dros rapist: these 10 court cases shocked SA in 2019
Read more on:
polokwanecrime
Lottery
1 winner bags R363k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Your take on SA rugby players opting not to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matters movement in England over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Their personal views should be respected
58% - 6515 votes
I'm disappointed
12% - 1368 votes
What's the issue? They wore 'Rugby against Racism' T-shirts
30% - 3362 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.21
(+0.48)
ZAR/GBP
22.57
(+1.55)
ZAR/EUR
20.41
(+1.28)
ZAR/AUD
12.39
(+1.27)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.14)
Gold
1946.03
(-2.91)
Silver
26.84
(-3.74)
Platinum
934.10
(-2.29)
Brent Crude
45.50
(+0.20)
Palladium
2150.47
(-1.01)
All Share
56433.28
(-1.04)
Top 40
52137.86
(-1.14)
Financial 15
10192.87
(+0.30)
Industrial 25
74104.47
(-1.05)
Resource 10
58039.35
(-1.68)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20232.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo