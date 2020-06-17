Man accused of murdering his girlfriend in Pretoria 'a flight risk'

50-year-old Clayton Evan Andrews is accused stabbing his girlfriend to death.

The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Evelyn de Kock.

The court heard that Andrews might be a flight risk.

This was revealed in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, when Clayton Evan Andrews made his first appearance.

Dressed in a red hoodie, and wearing a face mask, Andrews indicated to the court that he wanted to make use of a Legal Aid attorney. After a short consultation in court, the Legal Aid attorney informed the court that his instructions were to bring a formal bail application.

State prosecutor Sipho Letsoalo informed the court that, before a bail application could proceed, further investigations had to be conducted, as there were allegations that Andrews may be a flight risk and evade trial.

Andrews is facing a murder charge, accused of stabbing his girlfriend, 42-year-old Evelyn de Kock.

"The matter is domestic violence, related in that the accused is the one that bludgeoned his girlfriend to death at the place they stayed," Letsoalo told the court.

Left to die

News24 previously reported that De Kock had allegedly been stabbed and left to die in an outside room in Eersterust. A manhunt was launched by police, which led to the arrest of Andrews, who had allegedly fled and gone into hiding.

Police previously alleged that preliminary investigations had revealed that Andrews reportedly asked for transport money from a family member, as he had allegedly got a new job somewhere.

During the appearance, the State said there was a strong case and that there were witnesses who had linked Andrews to the murder.

According to the prosecution, Andrews had been staying with De Kock in Eersterust for the last three years, but did have his own home - at an address still must be verified by police.

Condemned

The matter has been postponed to 24 June.

Themba Masango, the secretary general of lobby group Not in My Name, who attended the court appearance on Wednesday, believed Andrews should not be released on bail.

He added that South Africa was facing a crisis of femicide, where it appeared as though men were waging a war against women in the country.

"We need to set a strong example for murderers," he said.

Police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela previously condemned the killing of women in the province in the strongest terms, calling on all residents, activists and NGOs to raise awareness and assist in the fight against gender-based violence and its manifestations.