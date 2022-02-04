Man accused of murdering Matwetwe actor Sibusiso Khwinana found guilty

Matwetwe actor Sibusiso Khwinana was stabbed to death in 2019.

Julius Lucas stabbed Khwinana after stealing the actor ' s cellphone.

' The North Gauteng High Court found Lucas guilty of murdering Khwinana.

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has found Julius Lucas guilty of murdering Matwetwe actor Sibusiso Khwinana in 2019.



Lucas, 36, appeared in court on Thursday where after a lengthy judgment, he was found guilty of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and contravening the Immigration Act as he was in South Africa illegally.

Khwinana, 25, was stabbed to death in March 2019 during a robbery at Sterland Mall in Arcadia, Pretoria, where he attended a screening of Matwetwe, the locally produced movie he starred in.

After going through all the evidence before her, Judge Portia Phahlane rejected Lucas' version that he was at home on the evening of the incident.

READ | Man accused of killing Matwetwe actor gives police the runaround, court hears

She accepted the evidence of the witnesses who placed Lucas at the scene, and told the court Khwinana was stabbed after he ran after Lucas who had snatched his cellphone moments earlier.

According to the post-mortem, Khwinana was stabbed in the heart and died before paramedics arrived at the scene.

"The evidence shows that the deceased lost his life to the accused," Phahlane said.

Khwinana died a gruesome death at the hands of Lucas who showed no regard for human life, she added.

Considering the evidence before the court, Phahlane said the State had proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The court also found Lucas, a Tanzanian national, had been in South Africa illegally for more than 19 years and the temporary asylum permit he had on him was fraudulent.

The case was adjourned to 28 March for sentencing.