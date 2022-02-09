20m ago

Man accused of raping minor niece and nephew more than 20 years ago granted bail

Alex Mitchley
A man has been granted bail.
A man has been granted bail.
Charles O'Rear, Getty Images
  • A 50-year-old man accused of raping his minor niece and nephew more than 20 years ago has been granted bail of R30 000.
  • It is alleged the man started raping the victims when they were four and seven years old.
  • The accused was 14 years old when the alleged incident started. 

A man accused of raping his niece and nephew - who were minors at the time - more than 20 years ago, has been granted bail by the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victims, appeared in court last Friday, where he was granted bail of R30 000.

The court imposed bail conditions that include that he could not have direct or indirect contact with the victims or their parents, nor could he come within 100 metres of them.

It also ordered that he surrender his passport and not be allowed to apply for a new one.

The accused is currently facing two counts of rape, although it is understood more charges could be added.

It is alleged the accused, who is the youngest brother of the victim's mother, started raping them in the late 1980s when his niece and nephew was four and seven years old, respectively.

The accused was 14 years old when the alleged incident started.

It is alleged he intimidated his victims into silence and would often emotionally and verbally abuse them.

The youngest victim only spoke of the sexual abuse when she was in her early teens, but was allegedly intimidated into silence by her grandmother and aunts.

She decided to speak out and pursue charges against her uncle when her grandmother died in 2020.

She told News24 she decided to confront her uncle at her grandmother's funeral, who, after denying the allegations, allegedly attempted to knock her over with his vehicle.

Failing to do so, he allegedly proceeded to follow her home in an effort to intimidate her. These allegations were also ventilated in court during the bail application.

The accused, who is married with two minor children, was eventually arrested on 19 January.

The case has been postponed to 3 March for further investigations.

