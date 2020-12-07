Man accused of raping two girls in Tshwane hotel abandons bail bid, as parole is revoked

A 45-year-old man accused of raping two minor girls in a hotel in Tshwane has abandoned his bail application.

The 45-year-old man accused of raping two minor girls in a hotel in Tshwane has abandoned his bid for bail, which would have been moot in any case as his parole has already been revoked.

The man, whose identity cannot be revealed as he is reportedly related to one of the victims, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where he was expected to apply for bail.

However, the court heard that the accused would not be going ahead with his formal bail application.

While reasons for the bail application being abandoned were not given, News24 can confirm that the accused, who was previously convicted and sentenced for another rape case, had had his parole revoked.

Parole

News24 previously reported that the accused started serving his seven-year sentence for rape on 11 June 2012 and was subsequently placed on parole on 19 December 2017.

The accused's sentence was set to expire on 8 May 2021 due to an addition of 698 days for a parole break.

During the time he is accused of committing a double rape of minors, he was registered as a parolee in the community corrections system, the Department of Correctional Services has confirmed.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told News24 on Monday that the man’s parole had been revoked sometime last week, which means that he will continue serving out his sentence for the previous rape case and parole violation.

News24 asked the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for details on the previous rape case on which he was convicted and sentenced, but apart from the sentence imposed, other details were not available.

If he was convicted of raping an adult and there were no other aggravating circumstances then the minimum sentence would be 10 years for a first-time offender, 15 years for a second-time offender, and 20 years for a third-time offender, according to minimum sentencing legislation.

Alleged crime

The accused is has been charged with two counts of rape and two counts of kidnapping, according to the charge sheet.

It is alleged that on 20 November, the accused picked up the victims, aged 11 and 13, from Lotus Gardens in Atteridgeville, took them to a liquor store in Pretoria West, and then made his way to the Tshwane CBD where he rented a hotel room.

There, it is alleged he raped both victims.

The youngest of the victims then managed to escape and alerted the hotel security, police said at the time.

Police were alerted and he was subsequently arrested.

During his first court appearance, the accused told the court he did not want to waste the court's time and wanted to plead guilty to the charges.

DNA analysis outstanding

On Monday, the accused’s legal-aid lawyer, Riaan du Plessis, successfully argued for an order against the media naming the accused or showing images of his face.

Du Plessis said there were concerns that the accused’s life may be in danger if media houses continue to identify him and that it could also lead to the identification of the victims.

State prosecutor Tumi Pongola-Nkosi argued that the accused’s identity was public knowledge and dismissed the notion that it the victim’s identities could be revealed.

The State who were also ready to oppose bail, then asked the court for a lengthy postponement for further investigations as well as the outcome of the DNA analysis tests that were done.

The matter was postponed to 16 February 2021.

