Man accused of setting woman alight outside Benoni crèche dies in hospital

The man accused of the murder of a Benoni mom, who was set alight outside a preschool in September, has died.

"I can confirm that the suspect passed away in hospital," police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo told News24 on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old had been in hospital for approximately two months following the incident.

The Gauteng mother was rushed to hospital after her car was allegedly set alight by the suspect, believed to be her boyfriend, outside a Benoni preschool.

The woman had just dropped off her four-year-old child when the man approached her car and smashed the driver's window.

Video footage seen by News24 showed the man returning to his car, grabbing something from it before heading to the victim's vehicle.

He is then seen motioning towards the vehicle with the item in his hand.

In an apparent attempt to stop the man, the woman heads back to her car.

Moments later, the car bursts into flames, and the woman, who was now standing near her vehicle, catches alight.

The woman, 27, succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

The suspect was also injured during the incident and had been in hospital in a serious condition under police guard.

The suspect - whose name has not yet been released - faced charges of murder and malicious damage to property.

The Benoni City Times reported he died at Tambo Memorial Hospital on 22 November.

