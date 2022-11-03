Man accused of sexually assaulting SA swimmer dies while awaiting trial Australia

International swimming coach John Wright died in Australia while awaiting trial for sex crimes.

Wright was accused of sexually assaulting a number of boys he coached, dating back to the 80s.

In South Africa, Wright was also accused of sexually assaulting Anthony Rocchi, who he coached in Cape Town in 1998.

An international swimming coach, accused of sexually assaulting multiple boys during his career, including at least one South African swimmer, has died while awaiting trial in Australia.

On Tuesday, Australian media outlet ABC News reported that swimming coach John Wright, 79, had died on Monday at the Princess Alexandra Hospital Secure Unit in Brisbane.

At the time of his death, Wright was in custody awaiting trial for a myriad of charges relating to the sexual assault of young boys he coached, dating back to the 80s.

ABC reported that, after his initial arrest, Wright was charged with nine counts of indecent dealing of a child and one count of common assault. Later, police charged him with a further 20 offences.

One of Wright's alleged victims in Australia included Olympian Shane Lewis, who reportedly complained to Swimming Australia in 2016 that he was sexually abused by Wright between the ages of 11 and 13.

Back in South Africa, a former junior swimming champion had also blown the whistle on Wright, alleging that the swimming coach had sexually assaulted him for a period of six months in 1998.



Anthony Rocchi was coached by Wright in Cape Town while he was training for the World Short Course trial when he was only 18 years old.

Rocchi told News24 that he was sexually assaulted by Wright, but did not say anything at the time.

READ| Former SA champion swimmer alleges he was sexually abused by Australian coach – report

In 2004, Rocchi revealed to his parents that he had been sexually assaulted by Wright.

Wright and Rocchi's parents were friends at the time - and Rocchi also used the opportunity to confront his abuser, who had been staying at his parents' house.

Rocchi told News24 that his parents supported him and subsequently kicked Wright out of the house.

"He left without saying a word," Rocchi said.

Having confronted Wright, Rocchi did not pursue the matter further until 2015, when he discovered that Wright was back in South Africa coaching children in KwaZulu-Natal.

Not wanting other boys to fall victim to Wright, Rocchi said he alerted Swimming SA that the coach had sexually assaulted him.

In August 2021, Rocchi opened a case of sexual assault against Wright, although, at the time, he had no idea where in the world Wright was.

Almost a month later, Wright was arrested in Australia.

Rocchi said he was relieved that Wright had been arrested and was in custody.

Upon hearing that Rocchi had died, the former SA swimmer said it was not the closure he had hoped for - but it was closure.



