1h ago

add bookmark

Man accused of sexually assaulting SA swimmer dies while awaiting trial Australia

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
John Wright.
John Wright.
YouTube screenshot
  • International swimming coach John Wright died in Australia while awaiting trial for sex crimes.
  • Wright was accused of sexually assaulting a number of boys he coached, dating back to the 80s.
  • In South Africa, Wright was also accused of sexually assaulting Anthony Rocchi, who he coached in Cape Town in 1998.

An international swimming coach, accused of sexually assaulting multiple boys during his career, including at least one South African swimmer, has died while awaiting trial in Australia.

On Tuesday, Australian media outlet ABC News reported that swimming coach John Wright, 79, had died on Monday at the Princess Alexandra Hospital Secure Unit in Brisbane.

At the time of his death, Wright was in custody awaiting trial for a myriad of charges relating to the sexual assault of young boys he coached, dating back to the 80s.

ABC reported that, after his initial arrest, Wright was charged with nine counts of indecent dealing of a child and one count of common assault. Later, police charged him with a further 20 offences.

One of Wright's alleged victims in Australia included Olympian Shane Lewis, who reportedly complained to Swimming Australia in 2016 that he was sexually abused by Wright between the ages of 11 and 13.

Back in South Africa, a former junior swimming champion had also blown the whistle on Wright, alleging that the swimming coach had sexually assaulted him for a period of six months in 1998.

Anthony Rocchi was coached by Wright in Cape Town while he was training for the World Short Course trial when he was only 18 years old.

Rocchi told News24 that he was sexually assaulted by Wright, but did not say anything at the time.

READ| Former SA champion swimmer alleges he was sexually abused by Australian coach – report

In 2004, Rocchi revealed to his parents that he had been sexually assaulted by Wright.

Wright and Rocchi's parents were friends at the time - and Rocchi also used the opportunity to confront his abuser, who had been staying at his parents' house.

Rocchi told News24 that his parents supported him and subsequently kicked Wright out of the house.

"He left without saying a word," Rocchi said.

Having confronted Wright, Rocchi did not pursue the matter further until 2015, when he discovered that Wright was back in South Africa coaching children in KwaZulu-Natal.

Not wanting other boys to fall victim to Wright, Rocchi said he alerted Swimming SA that the coach had sexually assaulted him.

In August 2021, Rocchi opened a case of sexual assault against Wright, although, at the time, he had no idea where in the world Wright was.

Almost a month later, Wright was arrested in Australia.

Rocchi said he was relieved that Wright had been arrested and was in custody.

Upon hearing that Rocchi had died, the former SA swimmer said it was not the closure he had hoped for - but it was closure. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
australiacrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 19 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
24% - 72 votes
I don't use Twitter
70% - 209 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.37
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.58
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
17.95
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.58
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,628.91
-0.4%
Silver
19.38
+0.8%
Palladium
1,807.00
-2.8%
Platinum
922.50
-1.5%
Brent Crude
96.16
+1.6%
Top 40
59,504
-1.7%
All Share
66,047
-1.6%
Resource 10
60,935
-3.3%
Industrial 25
78,779
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,383
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 100 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the...

1h ago

Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 100 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the vulnerable
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an...

11h ago

From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an upturn
FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from...

02 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from telephone pole
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo