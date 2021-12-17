Man accused of spree of rapes in the past three years arrested in Mpumalanga

An alleged serial rapist has appeared in a Mpumalanga court.

Police have called on women who were robbed and raped in Acornhoek between November 2019 and December 2021 to come forward.

The suspect has been charged with eight counts of rape and eight of robberies.

Mpumalanga police have urged women who were robbed and raped between November 2019 and December 2021 but never reported the crimes to come forward following the arrest of a suspected serial rapist.

The 37-year-old man was arrested in Acornhoek on Tuesday.

He appeared in court on Friday on eight counts of rape and eight counts of robberies.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the man was suspected of raping and robbing his victims over a two-year period in Acornhoek near Bushbuckridge in the Ehlanzeni district.



"Reports indicate that defenceless women were sadly raped as well as robbed of their personal items during the said period in the Acornhoek and Calcutta areas. Several cases were opened, and members of the provincial Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit, working with their counterparts at Acornhoek, were assigned to investigate as well as ensure that the perpetrator is swiftly put behind bars," Mohlala said.

The man appeared in the Acornhoek Magistrate's Court on Friday and was expected back in court on Tuesday for legal representation.

Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Major General Buti Lekubha called on victims of violent crime who had never reported it to police to come forward.