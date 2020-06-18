Man accused of Tshegofatso Pule's murder confesses to previous failed attempt - report

The man accused of Tshegofatso Pule's murder has allegedly confessed and described details of the killing.

He also d escribed a previous failed attempted to murder Pule.

Pule was found stabbed and hanging in a tree earlier this month. She was eight months pregnant.

The man accused of mother-to-be Tshegofatso Pule's murder allegedly told police that he and an unknown man planned to killed Pule a month before she was found dead, according to a SowetanLIVE report.

The publication reported that 31-year-old Mzikayise Malephane told police that he was promised R70 000 for Pule's murder.

During the first alleged attempt a month ago, Malephane and the unknown man set up a false interview in Mondeor, Johannesburg where they planned to kill Pule. However, she did not show up.

They then came up with a new plan, he allegedly told the police.

READ | Man accused of murdering Tshegofatso Pule says he won't apply for bail

According to the SowetanLIVE report, a police statement described that on 4 June, the men arranged an Uber taxi ride for Pule to a flat in Florida.

They started an argument with her during the drive and one of them stabbed her several times.

They then took her to Durban Deep and used a rope to hang her in a tree.

Only one person has been arrested. However, News24 previously reported that police have not ruled out more arrests.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza: "As our investigations are continuing, they will reveal more things. We have somebody that we have arrested and charged with murder and are not ruling [out the] possibility of further arrests."

ALSO READ | Man arrested for murder of pregnant Tshegofatso Pule

Malephane appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on a charge of premeditated murder.

#TshegofatsoPule Tshego Bodibe (middle) Moses Mogashoa (left) and Bongani Radebe (Right). Bodibe has detailed how he saw Pule's body hanging from a tree with a stab wound in Roodepoort on 5 June @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/8zzr3M6Niw — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) June 17, 2020

He was arrested on Monday on his way from Mpumalanga.



Pule was found murdered on 5 June in Roodepoort after she left her home in Meadowlands to visit her boyfriend in Florida. She was eight months pregnant.

- Compiled by Azarrah Karrim