Man accused of wife's fatal assault rescued from mob justice attack

A 46-year-old husband was rescued from a mob justice attack.
  • A 46-year-old husband was rescued from a mob justice attack on Friday by residents who accused him of killing his wife.
  • His wife was attacked last week and succumbed to her injuries two days later. 
  • He remains in custody following his first court appearance.

A 46-year-old husband accused of assaulting his wife, leading to her death, had to be rescued from an angry mob near Meqheleng Stadium in Ficksburg, Free State. 

The group of about 40 residents accused Mo Afrika Mthandazo of killing his wife Molefu Kgabela.

Mthandazo appeared in the Ficksburg Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of murder and the case was postponed for his bail application.

He remains in custody.

Free State police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said Kgabela was assaulted on 7 September. "Neighbours immediately called the police to inform them that the two had been fighting," Mophiring said.

READ | Free State man who stabbed, raped ex-girlfriend sentenced to 15 years behind bars

He said upon arrival at the scene, the police could not find the suspect. However, Kgabela was rushed to the hospital, and a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was opened. Mophiring said Kgabele succumbed to her injuries on Friday.

"Upon learning about the wife's passing, men and women of the community became angry and found the suspect at his place. They [community] took him out to the street to sjambok [whip] him, but some community members summoned the police."

Read more on:
free statebloemfonteincrime and courts
