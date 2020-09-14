19m ago

add bookmark

Man admits to strangling intern doctor girlfriend to death at hospital where she worked

Russel Molefe, Correspondent
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ntiyiso Xilumane has pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend.
Ntiyiso Xilumane has pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend.
Russel Molefe, News24
  • A 26-year-old man has pleaded guilty to murdering his girlfriend, who was a medical intern, at the Mankweng hospital in Polokwane, Limpopo.
  • The accused went to the hospital and strangled her after receiving a message from her that agitated him. 
  • The woman's father testified that the man would beat his daughter.

Murder accused Ntiyiso Xilumane detailed in a guilty plea grisly scenes to the Limpopo High Court on Monday of how he strangled his girlfriend, who was an intern doctor, following a fierce argument about their stormy relationship.

In a statement read in court by his defence counsel, Xilumane detailed how he left his village in Giyani on 17 January this year and travelled to Mankweng hospital outside Polokwane to meet his girlfriend Dr Shongile Pretty Nkhwashu.

Xilumane, 26, was also a student at the University of Limpopo and had a young son with Nkhwashu.

He arrived at the hospital late that afternoon and she met him at the entrance.

Bath

They then proceeded to Nkhwashu’s residence on the hospital premises.

"The deceased took a bath and we then went to the bedroom. She then told me she was leaving me. An argument ensued over the interference of her father in our relationship. She bit me on my finger," Xilumane said.

He said he then grabbed her by the throat and threw her on the bed.

After some time, she stopped moving.

READ | 'Mastermind' of high-profile KZN killing 'behind Goliath assassination plot'

"I used a stethoscope, which the deceased at some stage showed me how it works, and found that she has stopped breathing," he said.

He closed the door and left the premises and slept in the open in the Polokwane CBD before approaching the police station.

Senior prosecutor, Advocate Eric Mabapa, told Judge President Ephraim Makgoba that the state intended to show that the murder was premeditated.

He then called the deceased's father Kenneth Nkhwashu to the stand.

Assault

The father testified about how Xilumane used to assault his daughter.

At some stage, the daughter sent him a picture of herself with a swollen face.

He also spoke of several insulting and threatening messages apparently sent by Xilumane.

READ | US claims Iran plotting to kill ambassador to SA

In addition, he said, he received half-naked pictures of his daughter and Xilumane in intimate positions.

The father said the trouble between Xilumane and his daughter started just after the birth of their son, over the little's one surname.

But defence counsel, advocate SM Mawasha, in her cross examination, indicated that the insulting and threatening messages by Xilumane were directed to the father and not the deceased. 

The father replied: "If the threats were directed at me only, why is it that it is my daughter who was killed?"

The state asserts that the murder was planned because Xilumane was being rejected for his unbecoming behaviour.

The trial continues on Tuesday.

Related Links
Woman's body found in field in Odendaalsrus, with gunshot wound to head
Man rapes girlfriend, kills her after she threatens to report him
Jail time for man who set girlfriend on fire for asking him to move over in bed
Read more on:
polokwanegender based violencecourts
Lottery
Jackpot for one Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 2788 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 604 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
53% - 6940 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 2689 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.66
(+0.17)
ZAR/GBP
21.45
(-0.28)
ZAR/EUR
19.78
(-0.04)
ZAR/AUD
12.15
(+0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.30)
Gold
1954.47
(+0.64)
Silver
27.10
(+1.31)
Platinum
953.16
(+2.38)
Brent Crude
40.35
(-1.48)
Palladium
2301.00
(-0.26)
All Share
56327.05
(+0.43)
Top 40
51976.82
(+0.51)
Financial 15
10163.36
(-0.40)
Industrial 25
75196.49
(+0.50)
Resource 10
56746.93
(+0.80)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20254.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo