Man alleged to have attempted to snatch child from restaurant abandons bail, fears for his life

Ntwaagae Seleka
  • A man caught on camera attempting to snatch a 4-year-old girl from a restaurant has abandoned his bail application, fearing for his life.
  • Naseem Slamang told the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court that he would not be safe should the court release him. 
  • Slamang, 24, was barefoot before his lawyer Ernest Mahlalela brought him a pair of shoes and clean clothes to replace the bloodied clothing he had been wearing following his arrest.

A man caught on camera attempting to snatch a 4-year-old girl from a restaurant has abandoned his bail application. 

Naseem Slamang told the court through his lawyer Ernest Mahlalela on Friday that he did not want to be released because of fears for his safety. 

READ | Man charged in alleged child snatching incident at Roodepoort restaurant

The U-turn by Slamang came a day after Mahlalela had told Magistrate C Noble that he would bring a bail application. 

Mahlalela said his client feared for his life. 

"It is not safe for him outside. Even if the court were to grant him bail, my client’s life is at risk," said Mahlalela . 

Slamang, wearing a sling on his left arm made of bandages, had a wound above his right ear and a black eye. 

He appeared in court barefooted and after an adjournment, Mahlalela handed him a pair of takkies and clean clothes. 

During his previous appearance on Thursday, Slamang wore a blue and bloodied striped t-shirt and grey track pants similar to those seen on CCTV footage. 

Mahlalela earlier told the court that prior to his arrest at the Roodepoort restaurant, Slamang was assaulted by a mob, resulting in him sustaining head injuries. 

"He claimed that he was involved in a fight in a prison cell where he was kept, when his left arm was injured. He was barefooted all along and I have handed him a pair of shoes after complaining about his feet being cold," said Mahlalela. 

Mahlalela also mentioned that Slamang needed urgent medical attention for his injuries while being kept at the Krugersdorp Prison.

Prosecutor Maise Rambuda told the court there were outstanding witness statements that needed to be obtained. 

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane earlier said Slamang was facing charges of common assault, assault to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted kidnapping. 

It also emerged on Thursday that he was a wanted man in another case at the time of his arrest and had three previous convictions.

Mjonondwane said at the time that details regarding these cases were to have been revealed during the bail application.

Noble earlier granted the media permission to report on the case and to only film or take pictures of Slamang before the court proceedings started.  The case was postponed to 15 October.

