Man allegedly killed by officers during hostage situation at Limpopo police station

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating the death of a man, allegedly by police, at the Jane Furse police station in Limpopo.



The man is alleged to have entered the police station around 20:00 on Monday.

"He grabbed the firearm from the thigh holster of one of the police officers, who was busy executing his Community Service Centre duties," IPID said in a statement.

According to the police watchdog, it is alleged the deceased held police members hostage.

A hostage negotiator was brought in, together with members of the Tactical Response Team as backup.

"The deceased refused to surrender following requests from the hostage negotiator. The Tactical Team entered the office, where the deceased was firing shots from, and police members retaliated," IPID said.

The deceased, whose identity is not yet known, was found in possession of used Nyaope sachets and a syringe.

An inquest case has been opened.

