Man allegedly kills ex-girlfriend and her son after mistaking him for her lover

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
  • A 30-year-old Free State man was arrested for allegedly murdering ex-girlfriend and her 14-year-old son.
  • According to police, the man thought the teen boy was his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend.
  • He stabbed the 34-year-old women and used a hammer to hit the boy over the head. 

A 30-year-old Free State man was arrested for the murder of his ex-girlfriend and her teenage son, allegedly after he mistook the boy for her lover.

It is alleged that he stabbed his 34-year-old mother ex-girlfriend and used a hammer to bludgeon her son over the head.

At about 03:55 on Saturday, the man went to the ex-girlfriend's place, police spokesperson Captain Malebo Khosana said.

She said he broke the door by removing a side glass panel to gain entry into the house.

He suspected that the ex-girlfriend was sleeping with her current boyfriend.

According to Khosana, the ex-girlfriend and her son shared a bed and the man thought that the child was her boyfriend.

"Upon his arrival at the ex-girlfriend's home, he stabbed her to death and hit her son with hammer on the head."

According to Khosana, the man and the woman had been in a relationship for almost four years and it ended three months ago.

She added that the man was aware that the woman had a teenage son.

He said the investigating officer, Constable Masilo Moreki, was informed of the man's whereabouts "and managed to secure an arrest in Lucas Tsheke Section in Rammulotsi, Viljoenskroon".

The man was charged with murder and he is expected to appear in the Viljoenskroon Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
free statebloemfonteincrime
