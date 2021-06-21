Man allegedly plotting to assassinate witness in gang case arrested in Cape Town

Cape Town police may have thwarted the murder of a witness in a gang case.

This after arresting a man wanted in a number of murder and attempted murder cases.

Cape Town police may have thwarted the murder of a witness in a gang case when they arrested a man wanted for several cases, including murder and attempted murder.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Mfuleni detectives found him while on a suspect tracing operation in the Wesbank area.

He was allegedly in possession of a .38 special revolver and 10 rounds of ammunition.

"Preliminary information indicates that the suspect was allegedly sent to kill a witness in another case in Eyeberry Street, Wesbank," Van Wyk said.

He will appear in court in Blue Downs this week, and will also face the murder and attempted murder charges.

Unlicensed firearm, ammunition

In Ravensmead, a 22-year-old man was arrested with an unlicensed 9mm pistol without a serial number, and 26 rounds of ammunition in his pockets.

He is due to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court on Monday, on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

And, on Friday night, two people were arrested in Delft for robbing a woman of her handbag and cellphone.

A zipgun and a knife were found on them when they were searched. They will appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court once charged.