Man allegedly rapes ex-girlfriend, then pays 3 homeless men to rape her as well

Johannesburg police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly raping the mother of his child and ordering three homeless men to rape her too.

The man allegedly gave each of the three men R100 after the rape.

The woman was with her boyfriend who fled when the ex barged into her place and started attacking her.

A 29-year-old man Tanzanian national has been arrested for allegedly raping his ex-girlfriend and instructing three homeless men to rape her too.

He is alleged to have paid the men, believed to be nyaope smokers, R100 after they raped the woman. They have not been arrested yet.

Johannesburg police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the incident happened on the afternoon of 16 December, around 15:00.

READ | Man accused of spree of rapes in the past three years arrested in Mpumalanga

He said the 37-year-old woman from the Eastern Cape was with her boyfriend of a few months at her flat when the man arrived.

"The victim was with her new boyfriend when the ex-boyfriend came into her room. He assaulted her with fists, broke her appliances and dragged her out of her room to his room. He continued to assault her with a wooden stick and locked her in his room."

Supplied Supplied.

Mbele said the new boyfriend, who is believed to have been going out with the woman for a few months, fled during the melee. However, he did not call the police and tell them of the attack on his girlfriend, said Mbele.

According to Mbele, the woman's ex-boyfriend then went outside and came back with three homeless men believed to be nyaope smokers.

He said the man threatened her with a knife and raped her.

Mbele said the man then gave the three homeless men condoms, threatened them with a knife, and told them to rape the woman - who is the mother of their two-year-old child.

"After they finished, he gave those three males R100 and they all left the victim inside. The victim was kept in his room until the early morning of the 17 December 2021.

Mbele added:

The ex-boyfriend had forgotten his cellphone in his room and she used it to call the police. Police came to her rescue and an ambulance took her to hospital.

Mbele said the man was arrested on Wednesday and was charged with kidnapping, rape, and assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Johannesburg Central Station commander Brigadier Tony Perumal condemned gender-based violence against women and children. He urged women not to keep quiet when they were abused by their partners.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.