1h ago

add bookmark

Man allegedly rapes ex-girlfriend, then pays 3 homeless men to rape her as well

accreditation
Compiled by Botho Molosankwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police arrested a man for rape.
Police arrested a man for rape.
Supplied
  • Johannesburg police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly raping the mother of his child and ordering three homeless men to rape her too.
  • The man allegedly gave each of the three men R100 after the rape.
  • The woman was with her boyfriend who fled when the ex barged into her place and started attacking her.

A 29-year-old man Tanzanian national has been arrested for allegedly raping his ex-girlfriend and instructing three homeless men to rape her too. 

He is alleged to have paid the men, believed to be nyaope smokers, R100 after they raped the woman. They have not been arrested yet.

Johannesburg police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the incident happened on the afternoon of 16 December, around 15:00. 

READ | Man accused of spree of rapes in the past three years arrested in Mpumalanga

He said the 37-year-old woman from the Eastern Cape was with her boyfriend of a few months at her flat when the man arrived.

"The victim was with her new boyfriend when the ex-boyfriend came into her room. He assaulted her with fists, broke her appliances and dragged her out of her room to his room. He continued to assault her with a wooden stick and locked her in his room."

Johannesburg Police have arrested a 29-year-old ma
Johannesburg Police have arrested a 29-year-old Tanzanian national man who allegedly raped his ex-girlfriend and ordered three homeless men to rape her too.

Mbele said the new boyfriend, who is believed to have been going out with the woman for a few months, fled during the melee. However, he did not call the police and tell them of the attack on his girlfriend, said Mbele.

According to Mbele, the woman's ex-boyfriend then went outside and came back with three homeless men believed to be nyaope smokers.

He said the man threatened her with a knife and raped her.

Mbele said the man then gave the three homeless men condoms, threatened them with a knife, and told them to rape the woman - who is the mother of their two-year-old child.

"After they finished, he gave those three males R100 and they all left the victim inside. The victim was kept in his room until the early morning of the 17 December 2021.

Mbele added:

The ex-boyfriend had forgotten his cellphone in his room and she used it to call the police. Police came to her rescue and an ambulance took her to hospital.

Mbele said the man was arrested on Wednesday and was charged with kidnapping, rape, and assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Johannesburg Central Station commander Brigadier Tony Perumal condemned gender-based violence against women and children. He urged women not to keep quiet when they were abused by their partners.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautenggender-based violencecrime
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.73
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.12
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.78
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.38
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Gold
1,804.09
+0.0%
Silver
22.78
-0.1%
Palladium
1,881.21
-0.5%
Platinum
960.87
-1.3%
Brent Crude
75.29
+1.7%
Top 40
65,214
+0.6%
All Share
71,773
+0.6%
Resource 10
69,021
+0.8%
Industrial 25
92,715
+0.6%
Financial 15
14,469
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo