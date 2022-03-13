29m ago

Man allegedly stabbed to death by stepson during domestic violence dispute in KwaZulu-Natal

Cebelihle Mthethwa
A man in KwaZulu-Natal was allegedly stabbed to death by his stepson during an incident of domestic violence.
PHOTO: Supplied by RUSA
  • A man has died after he was allegedly stabbed by his stepson.
  • The stepson intervened while his mother and the man were having an argument.
  • The deceased's partner and stepson were both arrested.

A 47-year-old man has died after he was allegedly stabbed to death by his stepson during a domestic violence dispute between the man and the stepson's mother.

The incident occurred at the deceased's home in Trenance Park in Verulam, north of Durban, on Friday night.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said that both the deceased's partner and the stepson were at the crime scene.

Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said they found the man lying in a pool of blood in the passage when they arrived on the scene.

RUSA spokesperson Prem Balram said the man had sustained 12 stab wounds to his back, chest and face.

Balram said:

He showed no signs of life and was declared deceased by [paramedics].

It's alleged that the man and his partner were involved in an argument, and that he had begun assaulting and strangling her. The woman's stepson had then intervened.

Balram said that, during the altercation, the man was repeatedly stabbed.

His stepson fled, but later returned while paramedics were attending to the scene.


