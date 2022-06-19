Man allegedly stabbed to death over fast-food order at McDonald's drive-thru

A man was stabbed to death while sitting inside a car at the McDonald's drive-thru in Emalahleni , Mpumalanga.

The victim was allegedly stabbed by another customer after they argued about a food order.

The suspect fled the scene, leaving his car behind.

An alleged argument over a fast food order in a McDonald's drive-thru left one man dead in his car and another on the run.



The incident happened on Friday morning around 04:20 at Highveld Mall in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga.

Spokesperson for the Mpumalanga Police Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the two men, who did not know each other, were at the McDonald's drive-thru when a dispute over a food order began.

It is not known what the dispute was about.

Mohlala said the suspect got out of his red VW Golf, walked over to where the victim sat in his vehicle, and allegedly stabbed him once in the chest.

A car guard witnessed the altercation, said Mohlala.

"The suspect ran away from the scene leaving his vehicle, a red VW Golf, on the scene," Mohlala said.

Paramedics arrived and certified the victim, a 28-year-old man, dead on the scene.

According to Mohala, the abandoned car was registered to a Limpopo man aged 42.

"Anyone with information regarding the murder suspect can contact the investigating officer Lieutenant-Colonel Jurie Steyn on 0826008529 on or the national crime stop number on 08600 10111," said Mohlala.



The incident comes a few days after 50-year-old Corrie Pretorius was caught on camera viciously assaulting a 16-year-old boy and pointed a firearm at him, following an argument at a food outlet in Limpopo.



