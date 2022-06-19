4m ago

add bookmark

Man allegedly stabbed to death over fast-food order at McDonald's drive-thru

accreditation
Compiled by Botho Molosankwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
McDonald's drive-thru. File Image. (Mike Kemp/In PIctures via Getty Images)
McDonald's drive-thru. File Image. (Mike Kemp/In PIctures via Getty Images)
Getty Images
  • A man was stabbed to death while sitting inside a car at the McDonald's drive-thru in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga.
  • The victim was allegedly stabbed by another customer after they argued about a food order.
  • The suspect fled the scene, leaving his car behind.

An alleged argument over a fast food order in a McDonald's drive-thru left one man dead in his car and another on the run.

The incident happened on Friday morning around 04:20 at Highveld Mall in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga.

Spokesperson for the Mpumalanga Police Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the two men, who did not know each other, were at the McDonald's drive-thru when a dispute over a food order began.

It is not known what the dispute was about.

Mohlala said the suspect got out of his red VW Golf, walked over to where the victim sat in his vehicle, and allegedly stabbed him once in the chest.

A car guard witnessed the altercation, said Mohlala.

"The suspect ran away from the scene leaving his vehicle, a red VW Golf, on the scene," Mohlala said.

Paramedics arrived and certified the victim, a 28-year-old man, dead on the scene.

According to Mohala, the abandoned car was registered to a Limpopo man aged 42.

"Anyone with information regarding the murder suspect can contact the investigating officer Lieutenant-Colonel Jurie Steyn on 0826008529 on or the national crime stop number on 08600 10111," said Mohlala.

The incident comes a few days after 50-year-old Corrie Pretorius was caught on camera viciously assaulting a 16-year-old boy and pointed a firearm at him, following an argument at a food outlet in Limpopo.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mcdonadsemalahlenimpumalangacrime and courts
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
59% - 8219 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 885 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
35% - 4838 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.03
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.59
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.82
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.11
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,839.27
0.0%
Silver
21.67
0.0%
Palladium
1,817.50
0.0%
Platinum
935.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
113.12
-5.9%
Top 40
59,083
-3.5%
All Share
65,391
-3.2%
Resource 10
67,489
-4.9%
Industrial 25
73,336
-2.5%
Financial 15
15,017
-3.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo