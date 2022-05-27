1h ago

Man allegedly uses pot lid to kill wheelchair-bound 80-year-old man

Compiled by Nicole McCain
Police arrested a 32-year-old suspect after Mugivhi Winston Mashamba was murdered.
PHOTO: Esa Alexander, Gallo Images/The Times

A 32-year-old man was arrested for murder on Wednesday after he allegedly used the lid of an iron pot to kill a wheelchair-bound 80-year-old man in Limpopo.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, the 32-year-old man's mother worked as a helper for the family of 80-year-old Mugivhi Winston Mashamba.

He arrived at the Mashambas' home in Mutsha Thondoni village in the Vhembe district and started accusing Mashamba of witchcraft.

Mojapelo added:

He quickly went to the room in which the victim was apparently taking a nap and broke the windows as well as the burglar door and entered the room. He then allegedly took the lid of iron pot and started hitting the old man, thereby causing fatal injuries.

On arrival at the house, police found Mashamba motionless on the bed.

"The paramedics were also called and the victim was certified dead at the scene," Mojapelo added.

"The motive for this brutal murder will be determined by the unfolding police investigations."

The man is expected to appear in the Vuwani Magistrate's Court on Friday.

