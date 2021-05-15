Man and child die in Cape Town blaze

Two people, including a child, died after a fire engulfed their home in Lavender Hill, Cape Town, in the early hours of Saturday.



City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said firefighters were informed of a shack fire in the Village Heights informal settlement at around 04:00.

"Fire crews were dispatched and, upon arrival, found the entire structure engulfed in flames. They were informed that two persons were unaccounted for. The subsequent search of the property led to the discovery of the bodies of a man and female minor," Carelse said.

The fire was extinguished by 05:30.

Police took over the scene to investigate.

