Man and woman arrested after offering Free State cop R20K bribe

A Free State man and woman have been arrested for allegedly offering a police officer a R20 000 bribe.

According to provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, the pair attempted to get the head of detectives in Senekal to release four people who were arrested for a business robbery and to destroy the docket.

The four people were arrested on Monday for a robbery at a local clothing store.

The officer told the man and woman to meet him while he prepared an entrapment operation.

"They arrived at about 18:00, driving in a Ford Eco Sport with a Gauteng registration number. After the suspects entered the state vehicle driven by [the police detective] and counted the cash, he signalled for back up and two detectives came and arrested them," Makhele said.

READ HERE | 'Court' in the act: Hawks arrest 2 men for impersonating lawyers representing alleged diesel thieves

Cash to the value of R10 000 and the vehicle the suspects drove were confiscated.

"They were charged with corruption and will appear before the Senekal Magistrate's Court soon," Makhele said.