Man and woman killed in apparent high-speed motorbike crash in Gauteng

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
A vehicle crashed into a car dealership in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A vehicle crashed into a car dealership in the early hours of Sunday morning.
PHOTO: Supplied/EMER-G-MED
  • Two people have been killed after their motorbike crashed on the R21 in Kempton Park, Gauteng.
  • According to Emer-G-Med, the motorbike apparently crashed at a high speed.
  • On Sunday morning, a light motor vehicle also crashed into a dealership in a separate accident.

A man and a woman have been killed after the motorbike they were travelling on crashed on the R21 in Kempton Park.

At approximately 17:00, Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to reports of a serious motorbike accident on Saturday.

Emer-G-Med said:

Upon arrival at the scene, a motorcycle was found to have crashed at [apparently] high speed. Two occupants of the bike, a male and female both approximately 40 years of age, were found to have sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead on arrival of paramedics.

Local authorities were in attendance and will be conducting an investigation into the crash.

Car dealership crash

Meanwhile in a separate incident, one person has been left with moderate injuries after a single light motor vehicle crashed into a car dealership in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"The driver was treated and stabilised on the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care," added Emer-G-Med.


