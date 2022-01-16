Man and woman killed in apparent high-speed motorbike crash in Gauteng

- Two people have been killed after their motorbike crashed on the R21 in Kempton Park, Gauteng.
- According to Emer-G-Med, the motorbike apparently crashed at a high speed.
- On Sunday morning, a light motor vehicle also crashed into a dealership in a separate accident.
A man and a woman have been killed after the motorbike they were travelling on crashed on the R21 in Kempton Park.
At approximately 17:00, Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to reports of a serious motorbike accident on Saturday.
Emer-G-Med said:
Local authorities were in attendance and will be conducting an
investigation into the crash.
Car dealership crash
Meanwhile in a separate incident, one person has been left with moderate injuries after a single light motor vehicle crashed into a car dealership in the early hours of Sunday morning.
"The driver was treated and stabilised on the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care," added Emer-G-Med.
